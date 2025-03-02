Shortly before traveling to London to meet with other European leaders in a new informal summit about Ukraine, with British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, as host, the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchezhe has made a hole in his busy Sunday schedule … To close the PSOE Congress of Murcia, which has endorsed Francisco Lucas Ayala as the new general secretary in the region.

The speech of the chief of the Executive, loaded with reproaches to the Popular Party and its leader in that territory, Fernando López Miras, has not ignored the tense situation outside the national borders, with a direct message to the US president, Donald Trump, after his clash with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski. «In the 21st century, relations between countries are alliance relationships, not vassalage», He reprimanded Trump, shortly before participating in this Sunday’s appointment in the British capital, where Zelenski was received yesterday after his premature march from the United States.

In an auditorium full to the flag, and after reviewing the “advances” of the Government of Spain in the Region of Murcia, Sánchez has alluded to the tense meeting in the Oval Office between Trump and Zelenski, which ended earlier than expected and without the signing of the Agreement Agreement for the Exploitation of Natural Resources in Ukraine, including the coveted rare lands. The US president, in the midst of a anger heated to his Ukrainian counterpart, reminded him that «does not have the cards»And that depends on the United States to continue defending Russian aggression.

Although without directing Trump, whom he has not explicitly mentioned in his speech, the president of the Government has made a lit defense of the “international order of free, equal and sovereign countries”, reiterating that the international relations of sovereign countries and other subjects “is over.” «This does not go if you have good or bad lettersthe letter that is worth it is the United Nations Charter, ”he has referred more clearly, Friday’s dialectical clash at the White House, unpublished in international diplomacy.

