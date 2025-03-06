Sánchez reproaches to add and we can reject the agreement with Junts for the assignment of immigration to Catalonia

“Party by game.” Pedro Sánchez knows that he does not have that the agreement with JUNTS for the assignment of the competencies in the field of immigration to the Generalitat de Catalunya goes ahead in Congress after several of his partners have been scrambled. The president of the Government has reproached him to add and we can in a press conference in Brussels in which, however, he has not expressly summoned them: “It is still curious that some parliamentary groups that are saying that not to call themselves multinational.”

Podemos has marked distances with the possibility of giving the powers to Catalonia, although it has put conditions to sit down to negotiate possible support, such as that post -convergentes facilitate the approval of the popular legislative initiative for a regularization of migrants that is already in process in Congress. After the rejection of the party of Ione Belarra, other parties have shown reluctance, including some of those who are part of adding, such as Compromís. The group that pilots Yolanda Díaz has divided.

“The Parliament is what it is, but we will have to speak and dialogue to carry out a law that contains a delegation of powers,” said Sanchez on that agreement signed with Junts, which he considers that it is an “advance.” “In Spain there have been up to seven delegations of competencies with the PP in the government and it does not seem that Spain has been broken. Spain is more united today than when they ruled, it grows more, it has more employment and has more influence than when the PP ruled, ”he added before presuming that La Caixa has returned to Catalonia. “There is no color,” he pointed out about the situation in Catalonia.

Sanchez has also valued that the State Security Forces and Bodies, among which he has summoned the Civil Guard and the National Police but also the regional ones, such as the Mossos d’Esquadra or the Ertzaintza, work “elbow with elbow”. “It is very good news,” added the president, who has assured that when he came to power there was no collaboration between these institutions.

Asked if migrants will have to learn Catalan, Sánchez has responded affirmatively. “Everything is governed around the state laws and the Foreigner Law. In our Constitution, it is collected, in addition to Spanish, the co -officiality of three other languages. And in the Foreigner Law, logically, it is said that a knowledge of the languages ​​that are spoken in each of those territories is also needed, ”he explained.