The Government is “outraged” with the situation of blockade that the political and judicial right has imposed in the main organs of Justice, and has harshly censured the latest coordinated movements between the conservative sectors that dominate the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). ) and the Constitutional Court. Both bodies have a conservative majority as a result of the blockade in their renewal. If they had been renewed on time, they would now be controlled by the progressive sector. The president of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, blames this entrenchment on the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has blocked the CGPJ for four years. But Sánchez refuses to reform now, as his government partners and his parliamentary allies have formally requested, the Judiciary Law to reduce the majority necessary to appoint a new Council. For this, now three fifths of the Chambers are needed (210 deputies, which forces the PSOE and PP to reach agreements, and Unidas Podemos wants to lower the requirement to an absolute majority (176 deputies). The minority group of the Government has sent the PSOE his proposal. Sánchez and the socialist group in Congress have already responded: “For now”, they do not contemplate that possibility. “We are not in that”, say PSOE sources.

The President of the Government is “disappointed” with the opposition leader: he maintains that with his performance in the negotiation to renew the constitutional bodies, which he vetoed at the last moment, and with the presentation by the PP of the amparo appeal against the processing of the express legal reforms to facilitate the renewal of the Constitution, Feijóo has shown that “it is more of the same”. That is to say, very similar to his predecessor, Pablo Casado. Sánchez, according to his environment, considers that Feijóo uses “Trumpist practices” and sees it unfeasible for this behavior to change in the remaining year of the legislature.

The Government is now focused on preparing the bill with which it wants to bring back to Parliament —this time through a procedure that the Constitutional Court cannot overthrow— its proposal to reduce the necessary majority in the CGPJ to designate the two magistrates of the Constitutional Court that appoints the Executive, whose mandate expired on June 12.

The president, his ministers and all the leaders of the PSOE and Unidas Podemos convey enormous discomfort with the Constitution, not only for having stopped the vote in the Senate this Thursday, but also for communicating that decision on a page with just two lines and medium, without any legal argumentation. The final order has not yet been sent to the injured parties, and court sources do not believe it could be ready before Tuesday. The new bill will be registered after knowing the content of the order and after studying the five particular votes against that the progressive magistrates are going to present.

The government’s anger extends to another body dominated by conservatives: the General Council of the Judiciary. With the mandate expired four years ago, the conservative sector maintains a majority that would not correspond to it if it had been renewed on time. This sector came to raise on Thursday, for the second time, which should be the progressive candidate for the Constitutional, something unusual in the operation of that body. The plenary of the CGPJ is summoned to discuss this devilish matter again next Tuesday, the same day that the annual balance appearance of President Sánchez is scheduled after the last Council of Ministers of the year.

Despite this indignation of Sánchez and the entire Government with the conservative members of the General Council of the Judiciary, socialist sources assure that right now they are not considering recovering the legislative initiative that the PSOE and United We Can register in autumn 2020 to reduce the current majority of three fifths of the Chambers necessary to renew them. Finally, it was withdrawn after a warning from Brussels, which warned that it did not respect community guidelines. Unidas Podemos and a large part of the legislature’s partners, however, do not give up in their efforts to recover it.

The spokesman for Unidas Podemos in Congress, Pablo Echenique, sent this week to the PSOE and the other parliamentary allies, whom he had previously called to a meeting, that proposal but retouched with some nuances provided by former magistrate José Antonio Martín Pallín. In addition to the support of the absolute majority of Congress (176 deputies), there would be another condition to be able to renew the CGPJ: that this initiative should have the support of half of the parliamentary groups in the Chamber, in this case five of the 10 existing ones. It’s an idea that has gone down well with ERC, a key partner of the legislature. His spokesperson, Gabriel Rufián, encouraged the president in the control session for the Government to reform the law. “Do it, we’ll be there,” Rufián offered, and then he explained that ERC understands that the entire judicial system as a whole must be rethought in depth and even the methods of access to these careers.

The President didn’t pick up that Ruffian’s cloak. Sánchez does not believe that it is time to resume legal reforms that in his day provoked the firm rejection of the EU. The Socialists want to emphasize that the problem is the fault of the PP and that it must be Feijóo who gives explanations in order to demonstrate that he “is not a politician with an institutional profile and pacts” as he presumed. Sánchez and the PSOE thus resign themselves to the fact that the judicial blockade is no longer resolved in this legislature.

Unidas Podemos, on the contrary, does not give up, and believes that it has the support of most of the usual allies in Parliament to force a legal mechanism that allows the CGPJ to be unblocked. Echenique says that even the PSOE spokesman, Patxi López, has been “less reticent”, although he has told him that, “at the moment” this reform “does not touch”. “The judges entrenched in the Constitutional Court are acting in concert with the members entrenched in the Council of the Judiciary,” says Echenique. According to him, there are only two options: “Either the coalition government and the democratic parliamentary majority validate the soft coup allowing the seizure of the Judiciary during an entire legislature by a parliamentary minority or we take action on the matter, we modify the majorities and we snatched from the PP its seditious blocking minority”.