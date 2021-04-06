Nadia Calviño has been released as second vice president, and Yolanda Díaz has taken her place as third vice president as well as Minister of Labor and Social Economy COLPISA Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 10:55



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presided over the family photo of his new Executive at the Moncloa Palace today after the incorporation of Ione Belarra and the change of portfolio of Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz, second and third vice presidents, respectively. Subsequently, Sánchez has chaired the first Council of Ministers without the leader of Podemos and former second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, who attended his last meeting last Tuesday to dedicate himself to his candidacy for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid.

For the first time, the new Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, has sat in the Council of Ministers, in which the head of the portfolio of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has been released as second vice president, and Yolanda Díaz has taken her place as third vice president as well as minister of Labor and Social Economy.