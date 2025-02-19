Sanchez rejects Trump’s plan after meeting with the Egyptian President: “Gaza is from the Palestinians”

In a statement without questions, the president has reaffirmed the position of the government regarding the solution of the two states and has requested that the high to the fire be consolidated Trump states that Israel will deliver the Gaza Strip to the USA after the fighting

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, said his resounding rejection of the proposal of the US President, Donald Trump, of permanently displace the Palestinian population outside the Gaza Strip. After an encounter with the president of Egypt, Abdelfatah al-Sisi, Sánchez has reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to the solution of the two states and has defended that “Gaza is from the Palestinians and is part of the future Palestinian state.”

“The expulsion of the Palestinian population of Gaza would not only be immoral and contrary to international law and the resolutions of the United Nations, but also would have a destabilizing effect at the regional and world level,” said Sánchez, reaffirming the government’s position against of any measure that seeks to move to the inhabitants of Gaza. The UN already warned Trump that “All deportation from occupied territory is prohibited.”

The head of the Spanish Executive has assured that Spain will continue to bet on a political solution that makes the coexistence of a Palestinian State and an Israeli State come true. In this regard, he highlighted the importance of “Arabic leadership”, in allusion to Egypt, and has expressed its support for the proposal that will be discussed at the Summit of the Arab League, scheduled for next March 4 in Cairo, on Gaza’s reconstruction.

After the encounter with Al-Sisi, which both have described as fruitful, Sánchez has underlined the need to consolidate the high fire and thanked Egypt’s efforts in the verification of their application and in the negotiations to advance a second phase. In addition, he has insisted that the release of hostages must be completed and accompanied by a massive flow of humanitarian aid towards the Gaza Strip.

Sanchez has also checked that Spain is “the largest taxpayer of troops to the European Mission of the Rafah border crossing”, in support of the Palestinian National Authority, which according to his opinion is the one who must return to assume his functions in Gaza.

President Al-Sisi, on the other hand, has shown his “appreciation and admiration” for the Spanish position regarding Palestine. The leader of Egypt has thanked the president to advocate for the establishment of a Palestinian State and recognize the rights of the Palestinian population. He also stressed that both presidents agree on the rejection of the forced displacement of the Gazati.

