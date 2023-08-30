The acting Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist leader, Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Albeto Núñez Feijóo, They met this Wednesday, at the request of Feijóo, in view of the investiture that he is as President of the Governmentas ordered by King Felipe VI, in a meeting without any kind of agreement.

Sánchez and Feijóo, who aspire to be sworn in as president of the Executive and have had strong confrontations during the electoral campaign, have raised totally different issues during a meeting of almost an hour in the Congress of Deputies, which reflected the abyss that separates them.

Feijóo, who as leader of the party with the most votes in the general elections on July 23, with 137 seats out of the 350 that make up Congress, He defends that it is up to him to form a Government and asked Sánchez to facilitate his investiture for a two-year legislature to face up to six State pacts in that time and then call general elections, to avoid “an undesirable political blockade”.

The pacts would be on democratic regeneration, the welfare state, economic sanitation, a territorial pact, as well as two others on water and families.

Feijóo, In a subsequent meeting with the press, he regretted that Sánchez prefers “agreements with the independence movement”in reference to the conversations that the socialist party maintains with Basque and Catalan parties that declare themselves independentistas, before a possible new investiture of the current president of the Government.

But from the socialist party (PSOE), its spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, responded that before reaching those pacts.

The PP would have to comply with the Constitution and renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) before December 31, whoever is the person elected as president of the Government, since this body, in charge of the government of the judges, is not renewed for more than five years, due to the lack of the necessary agreement between the two great Spanish parties: PSOE and PP.

Alegría, who described Feijóo’s investiture as “failed”, refused to agree with the PP, which stood for the elections with the aim of “repealing sanchismo”in reference to the laws that the current PSOE coalition government with the left-wing group Podemos made in the last legislature.

Difficult road to investiture

Today’s meeting is Feijóo’s first with leaders of other parties before the investiture debate, which is set for September 26 and 27who, if there are no last-minute changes and surprises, will arrive without sufficient support to be elected Prime Minister.

At the moment, the PP has its deputies, the 33 seats of the far-right Vox and two more from two regionalist parties, which add up to a total of 172, but it is opposed by 178 deputies, so it would not be elected even on the first ballot. , which would require an absolute majority, nor in a second one, in which a simple majority would suffice, that is, more yeses than noes.

At the moment, they have almost a month to negotiate with other parties, but so far, except for those mentioned, the rest have refused to support the PP, among other reasons, because they have agreed to approach Vox.

In the event of not being elected, there is a period of two months for another candidate to try, and that would be Sánchez’s timewhich has shown its intention to also submit to the investiture, arguing that although with fewer seats (121), it has the possibility of getting the support of more parties and surpassing the PP.

If that option did not go ahead either, new general elections would be called.

