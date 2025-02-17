The Research Commission on the alleged treatment of the Complutense University to the wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómez, faces the sixth work session on Wednesday with an absence that was expected and that has been confirmed on Monday … in the afternoon. Pedro Sánchez has communicated to the Assembly that he will not go to the Investigation Commission.

The Moncloa has sent acknowledgment of receipt of the requirement that was sent to him last week and justifies the resignation of the president of the Government to appear by not being obliged, according to several opinions of the State Council to which he refers.

The answer sent by La Moncloa, to which ABC has had access, is signed by Diego Rubio, cabinet director of the President of the Government, and addresses the president of the Assembly, Enrique Ossorio. In the brief, it is explained that “it is repeated doctrine of the State Council that autonomic parliaments have no power to require the appearance of authorities, officials or agents, current or past, of the State.” “Therefore, in the status of authority of the state of the President of the Government, the provisions of the aforementioned opinions are attended.”

The Investigation Commission will also meet on Wednesday, but after the first two foreshavings will be suspended pending that the State Council issue the report that has been requested since the Assembly, to determine if the president and husband of Begoña Gomez has an obligation to go or not.

The Assembly table decided to request the report from the Supreme Advisory Body of the State at Vox initiative, which found the support of the Popular Party, with an absolute majority in the Chamber. Vox sources remember that the State Council has 15 days to issue its opinion, so the commission will have to wait until its content.

The session of the commission scheduled for this Wednesday is maintained, with only two of the three expected appeals, due to the absence already confirmed by Sánchez. If Juan Carlos Douadrio, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Relations of the Complutense, will have already confirmed his assistance, and Cristina Álvarez, as an advisor to Begoña Gómez, whose presence is taken for granted. After those two appearances, the commission will be suspended until the opinion of the State Council is known.

In the event that in the opinion of the State Council it is concluded that its presence is mandatory, the requirement would be sent again with its citation in the commission, and that obligation and the legal consequences of a breach would be indicated. The table would have to set the date to resume the session and finish the planned work plan.

Last week, the PP assumes that Sanchez would not attend to the summons of the Assembly: “We know that it will not come.” Thus, he hastened to find a substitute, before knowing the official response, and registered a name: Gabriel Ramón Navarro Azpíroz, as director of the legal advice of the Complutense University. Now, waiting for the State Council opinion, the PP has withdrawn the name of the substitute.