The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, received the former Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia at the Moncloa Palace on Thursday morning, one day after Congress, at the proposal of the PP, urged the Executive to recognise his victory in the presidential elections of 28 July in which he faced Nicolás Maduro. La Moncloa has given a low profile to the meeting, which has been surrounded by maximum silence: it was not on Sánchez’s agenda and journalists were not summoned, not even photographers and television cameras.

The only images of the meeting have been released by Sánchez himself through the social network X. In them, the President of the Government can be seen walking through the gardens of La Moncloa with Edmundo González and his daughter Carolina, resident in Spain, in an informal atmosphere: no flag appears and Sánchez is not wearing a tie.

The images are accompanied by a text by Sánchez that emphasizes the “humanitarian” and “solidarity” nature of the meeting, rather than the political one. “I warmly welcome Edmundo González to our country, whom we welcome by showing Spain’s humanitarian commitment and solidarity with Venezuelans. Spain continues to work in favor of democracy, dialogue and the fundamental rights of the brotherly people of Venezuela,” the tweet reads. There is no reference to González’s presumed victory at the polls, a triumph that the opposition claims based on the minutes it has collected at more than 80% of the polling stations.

The opposition candidate arrived in Madrid last Sunday, on a Spanish Air Force plane that brought him from Caracas after he had requested political asylum at the Spanish Embassy in Venezuela. Sánchez received him a few hours after returning from his official trip to China, where he travelled on the same Sunday. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, did not attend the meeting in La Moncloa, thus also reducing the political weight of the event. The day before, the Venezuelan National Assembly, controlled by Chavismo, threatened to break political, diplomatic, consular and economic relations with Spain in retaliation for the recognition of the opposition candidate as president-elect by Congress; thus raising the tone of the crisis, although for the moment only on the declarative level.

The opposition leader also wanted to keep a low profile about the meeting. The Venezuelan opposition considered the possibility of him appearing before the media after his visit to Moncloa, to explain his future plans, but instead Edmundo González released a brief statement in which, after stressing that he had had “a very pleasant and interesting conversation” with Pedro Sánchez, whom he had thanked “for his willingness to receive me and my wife in Spain”, he added: “At the same time, I expressed our recognition for his interest in working for the recovery of democracy and respect for human rights in our country. I also ratified my determination to continue the fight to enforce the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people expressed on July 28 by more than eight million voters.”

It is not yet known whether, as the Venezuelan opposition would like, the former presidential candidate will go to Strasbourg (France) next week, where the European Parliament will debate a resolution proposal similar to the one approved by the Spanish Congress on Wednesday. The sources consulted indicate that the final decision will be up to Edmundo González himself and they do not hide the fact that he is carefully measuring his steps, as he fears for the fate of the relatives and friends he has left behind in his country.

The Venezuelan opposition is seeking to complete its international campaign to recognize Edmundo González as president-elect with mobilizations, so that it is he and not Maduro who assumes the Head of State on January 10, when the new presidential term begins, and is already preparing a large demonstration in Madrid for September 28, one month after the elections.