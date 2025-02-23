Sánchez reactive the outer agenda and drags Feijóo to an ideological battle of difficult exit

The world collapses and here, in Spain, we look at the navel. The attempts of some media to prefabricate every morning an alleged public interest are ridiculous according to the challenge we face with the diplomacy of extortion and the law of the strongest that the US president of the US has inaugurated in his second term. What in the government some call “short look”, other “myopia” and some, “informative casque”, has been imposed on the concern and analysis of the threat that Europe faces with Trump’s arrival at the house White. And it is that with an American president more unpredictable, the intimidation of Russia and the rise of the extreme right, the European Union lives the most critical moment since its foundation.

But it is not only the media agenda but also politics that in these times of uncertainty revolves around domestic and thick stroke. In fact, in the Spanish Parliament, the buzz of an absence and hyperbolic opposition that has fond of its future has been imposed on the action of some judges because, now, as they know, the policy is already fought not in Congress but in the courts and courts and Social networks.

While European, slow and unusual leaders, try to look for answers to the thaw that Trump tries to achieve their decision to rehabilitate a war criminal like Vladimir Putin, the PP leader maintains his verbal climbing against the Government for internal affairs. “Always with the same shits” is a phrase that Ayuso should have used “to define the strategy of his own party” and not for the insistence of the left in which the story and the courts do not graze the 7,291 deaths in the residences of Madrid During the pandemic, a socialist minister states ironic.

The fact is that, after weeks putting themselves in profile before the storm that falls on the global board and, especially, before Trump’s decisions regarding a possible peace agreement for Ukraine that leaves out to Ukraine and the EU, the leader of the PP has finally decided to set a position. For the first time he has aligned with the Europeanists before the transcendental debate facing the European Union.

“The Ukraine War was started by Russia. It is an aggression against international law. Peace is welcome, but cannot benefit the aggressor. The cause of Ukraine is the cause of Europe, ”said Alberto Núñez Feijóo this week. It had been days since the PSOE was located to break with who they want to “fall to Europe from within”, in reference to the extreme right of Abascal. “Either you are with the EU or who wants a more weakened EU,” the federal management spokeswoman came to say.

In the government they know that Feijóo is not expected to be expected on the international board and that, in addition, the current situation drags him to an ideological debate that faces him with his Vox partners and with the hawks of his party. And it is precisely that they want to drag him to show his internal weakness and his dependence on the ultra -right.

Feijóo, however, wanted to make it clear that the PP is not in the position of its block competitor, but its objective remains to be tightened to the government with the “judicial scandals” and escape from the external debate. He did it late and despite the efforts of his strategists so that the public conversation does not run around an international agenda that forces his leader to position himself in front of Trump or Milei’s stumbling blocks, the main political references of the extreme right, but also of some leaders of the PP as the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Hence, the PP had so far bet the ambiguity and equidistance to the threat of the US president to Europe after his entrance with Putin and still keep it in The cryptophafic scandal that corners Milei in Argentina.

“Welcome to the landing, in any case,” they ironize in the Moncloa, while collecting the glove launched by the head of the opposition so that the President of the Government appears in the Parliament to talk about the European crisis. It will be, with certainty, the last week of March when Sánchez gives details of the negotiations and the position of Spain in the EU framework. What is not provided for in the horizon is to maintain a meeting with the opposition leader to discuss these issues “unless the severity of the situation forced to adopt state decisions,” they clarify from their cabinet.

Collaborationists of the extreme right

Sanchez has found in the complicated international situation one more argument to corner Feijóo, whom this Saturday he accused of collaborationist with the extreme right: “In Europe there are two types of rights, which rejects any understanding with the ultra -right and the one that embraces To the ultra -right. Feijóo could have chosen the first, but has chosen the second. The story will be very hard with collaborativeists [con Hitler] of the 21st century as it was with those of the twentieth century. ”

If last week the president traveled to Paris to participate in the informal meeting convened by Macron to analyze the situation in Ukraine and the challenges of security in Europe, the one that enters will move to kyiv to reaffirm the support for Volodimir Zelenski after criticism after the criticisms Trump and Putin. It thus intends to legitimize the Ukrainian government just when three years have passed since Putin’s troops invaded the neighboring country.

The visit is a clear support from Spain to the Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s expansionism at a critical moment for this, after Donald Trump has turned the US position towards the understanding with the Kremlin for an imposed peace that dispenses with the invaded , shores Europe and passes over NATO.

After several weeks of break in its international agenda as the first consequence of Christmas holidays and, then, of the regional congresses of the PSOE, Sánchez will reactivate his presence abroad “aware of the severity of the global situation and convinced of having enhanced His international role in recent years, ”says one of his advisors.

With the more than sure defeat of the German Olaf Scholz in the elections of next Sunday, those of Sánchez see the president of the Government as a “undisputed reference” of social democracy in the world, together with the Brazilian Lula da Silva. “Reality places him in that scenario and has, in addition to vocation, the responsibility of playing a prominent role in a battle, the rise of ultra -right and populisms, which was not lived for 70 years.” However, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has taken the lead with the informal appointment of several European leaders who convened this week in Paris and with his next trip to Washington with the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, to meet Trump.

While the right is more comfortable in the debate on national matters, such as government weakness, corruption cases or differences between coalition partners, the PSOE will try to make the international situation and the progress of the extreme right In the world the axes of public conversation. A frame that the short look of some popular believes that the Spaniards are not interested, but that in the week that enters will be in the public conversation at least until next Wednesday the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council is celebrated, when the Vice President First and Minister of Finance plans to carry, in addition to other issues, the debt remains to the Autonomous Communities. And this is another issue on which the PP does not have a single position.

Ayuso was the first to reject the condonation because it was an agreement between ERC and the PSOE for Catalonia in exchange for Sánchez’s investiture. And although the government extended it to the rest of the communities, the Baroness maintained the same rejection against some voices of the PP, such as those of Valencian Carlos Mazón, the Extremadura María Guardiola or the Murcia of the reform of the regional financing system and provided it was not a measure on the sidelines.

Sánchez will go to kyiv on Monday to reaffirm Spain’s support to Zelenski after Trump’s criticism

The division is deep in this regard and although Feijóo has tried to combine positions it has been impossible to achieve it. And the Socialists will not miss the opportunity to get revenue with it to abound in the lack of leadership of the opposition head.