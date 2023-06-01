“Have we made mistakes? Undoubtedly. Have we stumbled a few times? Of course. It is impossible not to do it when you advance and also make your way in situations as unprecedented as those experienced in the last four years. But, humbly -Pedro Sánchez brandished this Wednesday before the socialist parliamentary group in Congress-, I think that the successes have been greater than the setbacks. The President of the Government gathered his deputies and senators to explain in person his decision to advance the general elections to next July 23 after the huge setback suffered by the PSOE in the regional and municipal elections last Sunday, but his intervention served him, above all , to outline the framework on which he intends to build the next campaign.

In private, both barons and members of the socialist executive take it for granted that the alliance with Podemos, the continuing tensions within the coalition and the ties with ERC and Bildu have taken their toll and that many candidates received the 28-M ” a kick that was not going for them”, as the most critical of all the territorial leaders and the only socialist president today safe on his feet, the Castilian-Manchego Emiliano García-Page openly expressed on Tuesday.

In a more subtle way, the moderate Ximo Puig also acknowledged this Wednesday on Onda Cero that he would surely have done better if he had brought forward the elections in the Valencian Community because he could have avoided contaminating the national debate. But Sánchez did not admit the weight of his own mistakes. He simply presented the PSOE as the victim of a “reactionary current” that runs through the world. “And Spain, logically, is not immune,” he argued.

He even presented himself as a hero who is preparing to repair such an injustice. «I made the decision (to advance the generals) with my conscience, thinking of you and your work, because no leader who deserves to be can look the other way when his own suffer a punishment as undeserved and as unfair as the one that has been suffered. », He said in an attempt to show empathy with a formation still in shock due to an unforeseen debacle.

At this point, it is clear that the head of the Executive is considering this 23-J as a second round against evil, a revenge in which he intends to stir up fear against Vox – a strategy that has already failed him in several contests, exception of the general elections of April 2019- and in which he aspires to regroup the vote of the left. “I need to have resounding support, because Spain,” he defended, “has a lot at stake.”

If until these elections, which have resulted in the very probable loss of six autonomous governments and 15 provincial capitals, in Moncloa they insisted that the PSOE was interested in the space to their left also playing their cards because later they would need it again to govern, now they openly acknowledge that they will unscrupulously go after the voters of Podemos and Yolanda Díaz.

“Let’s stop experimenting. On Sunday we had the empirical demonstration: to our left there has been a desert; our mayors and presidents remained at the same voting levels as in 2019 or improved them, but everywhere the third party has been Vox. If before they defended that there were two leagues and that they would play first against the PP and Sumar would play second against Vox, now they see themselves alone, without possible partners, against whom they intend, said Sánchez, “to dismantle everything they have achieved, to put an end to the social advances achieved in the last five years.

go down in the mud



There is a change in tone in the head of the Executive, who, in recent times -after the turn to the left that followed the Andalusians last year-, had recovered a more institutional register in line with that of classic social democracy. “Now we have to stop being subtle and go down to the mud,” defends a related territorial leader; if they want Spain or ‘sanchismo’, we want Spain or ‘trumpismo’”. This is how it will be, although not everyone in the party shares it. It is no coincidence that the first propaganda video of this new phase exploited, looped, a slip of the PP spokesman, Borja Sémper, who can hardly be identified with extremism, in which he said “what we want is to repeal the ‘ sanchismo’ for the lie to operate again in politics ».

In his description of what is now at stake, Sánchez already presented the PP and Vox this Wednesday as heirs to the dictatorship and outstanding students of Donald Trump, Viktor Orban or Jair Bolsonaro. “A tandem of extreme right-wings – he proclaimed – that copies the proclamations that have been seen in Washington or in Brazil”, ready to destroy the welfare state and use all the weapons at its disposal, legitimate or not.

Sánchez’s approach is, once again, that of normal people against the “powerful”, the businessmen, the banks, the “big media”. «They will talk about pucherazo. That I have to be held responsible for that pothole. It’s not new either, he insisted. His American teachers have already launched a maddened mob to assault the Capitol ». And he finished: «I am convinced that if we mobilize in Spain what we are seeing in other nations will not happen. So we are going to win the elections.”