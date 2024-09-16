Pedro Sánchez faces another intense political year – nothing new under the sun if we look back at his six years in government – ​​with the aim of “giving his all” in his negotiations with the Executive’s partners “so that the progress agenda continues to advance” in this legislature. The President of the Government has transmitted this Monday, in his meeting with the deputies and senators of the PSOE, a message of optimism despite the parliamentary weakness of the Executive, which greatly complicates the approval of the Budgets. In his speech he has extended his hand to Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the PP, while hammering against the “neoliberal” model of “privatisations” and “cuts” of the Popular Party. A speech of stick and carrot in which he has taken advantage to put pressure on the main opposition party: if the new path to stability is not approved, he said, 5,000 million euros for the autonomous communities are up in the air.

“As President of the Government, I can assure you that the Executive will work with the European Union, with all the governments of the Member States, with the autonomous governments and with the local governments to reach agreements. Also with the parliamentary groups and with all the territories,” Sánchez said. “Once the electoral period is over, with four elections in the last six months, it is clear that the Government will be in power for a long time and it is time to sit down and negotiate measures that resolve the problems and demands of our fellow citizens,” he added. Several MPs have interpreted that, with these words, the President intended to clarify the controversial statement he made at the last federal committee of the PSOE, when he said that he will govern “with or without the participation of the Legislative Power.”

PSOE Secretary General and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, at the socialist interparliamentary meeting, this Monday. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

“In Congress we will go game by game, negotiating, making pacts, agreeing and winning practically all the votes, no matter how much noise the PP wants to make,” Patxi López had previously paraphrased Cholo Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid. The socialist spokesman stressed that last week the PSOE won 12 votes out of 14, “among them the fundamental ones, three laws,” although it lost the one referring to the recognition of Edmundo González as president-elect of Venezuela. The socialists have passed 502 of 541 votes in the legislature, according to the figures of Rafael Simancas, Secretary of State for the Cortes. “They say, they say and they say, while we do, do and do,” Pedro Sánchez said. “My commitment is that in 2027 the citizens will be even more united and more prosperous.” No one else has intervened despite the fact that the 120 deputies, 88 senators and 20 socialist MEPs were summoned.

The president has urged the PP to support measures such as the plan for democratic regeneration, which the Council of Ministers will approve tomorrow Tuesday, or a new path to stability and Budgets for 2025. Otherwise, he warned, the Popular Party’s territorial barons will lose billions for investments in public services.

“I trust that the regeneration plan will end up having the support of all democrats in our country. It would be incomprehensible if in Strasbourg they approve some things and then here in the Congress of Deputies they vote in favor of those same issues,” said Sánchez, alluding to the vote in favor of the European Popular Party to several of the measures of the plan that Sánchez promotes for Spain. “Here in Spain, like all democracies, we face disinformation, that mud machine. A democracy that is being besieged by these disinformation campaigns and hoaxes, pressure on journalists…,” said Sánchez. “It is a plan that emanates from our Constitution and from the measures approved by the European Parliament and by the European Commission itself and that will help us to provide more transparency, more plurality and greater guarantees to the Cortes Generales, the Senate, also the Congress of Deputies and our information ecosystem,” assured the secretary general of the PSOE.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

But the pressure on the PP has focused above all on the economic front and the consequences that a new rejection of the path of stability, such as that suffered on July 23, would have. Junts was decisive with its vote against in that plenary session, but the PSOE has chosen to focus on the PP, due to its territorial power: it presides over 11 communities, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla, and thirty provincial capitals. Sánchez has linked a new path of stability and other Budgets to more million-dollar income for the PP baronies, with whom he will begin to meet this week in La Moncloa.

According to the socialist leader, new accounts will allow “consolidating public investment” of the last few years “and provide almost 5,000 million additional euros to the autonomous communities, the provincial councils, the councils The president stressed that these 5 billion euros, which would be the amount that the territories would stop receiving if the stability objectives are not approved in Congress, would serve to “create more public schools, more hospitals, more public residences for the elderly, which might not come if the conservative political parties forget their voters and let themselves be carried away by sectarianism.”

From left, Juan Espadas, Santos Cerdan, Cristina Narbona, Pedro Sanchez, Maria Jesus Montero, Francina Armengol and Patxi Lopez, at the meeting on Monday. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

“Our model of regional financing is the same in all territories,” Sánchez said, tiptoeing around the controversy surrounding the agreement between PSC and ERC over the specific financing for Catalonia. “It is to protect the pillars of the welfare state that are in the hands of the autonomous communities, taking into account the particularities of each of these territories. The opposition’s idea is to privatize these public services and confront territories,” he said. Sánchez’s conclusion is that “it is not the economy, but ideology, that leads to regional governments.” [del PP] not to protect those pillars of the welfare state that are in the hands of the autonomous communities, but to privatize health, education and dependency.” “The neoliberal ideology of their governments already failed during the financial crisis,” he stressed.

Sánchez has also accused the PP barons and mayors of “boycotting” the Government’s housing policies, by refusing, for example, to limit rental prices in stressed areas. With rents breaking records and the option of buying simply impossible for thousands of citizens, he has warned that housing is the “real” problem for many Spaniards, and particularly young people. “It is necessary for the State as a whole, not only the General State Administration but also the autonomous communities and town councils, to become more involved in the real estate market, to avoid, among other things, that it is dominated exclusively by speculation and the law of the strongest. And, on the other hand, it is necessary for the autonomous governments and local governments that are now in the hands of the opposition in the Cortes Generales to stop boycotting the measures of the Government of Spain, including those approved in these Cortes Generales, and to make use of the tools they have to facilitate access to housing for their citizens and particularly for young people in each of the territories,” the president asserted. “I ask the opposition not to politicize housing policy and that we all work together.”