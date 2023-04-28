The effectiveness or the danger of the first state housing law -approved this Thursday in Congress with the favorable vote of almost all the parties of the left, with the exception of the CUP and the BNG, which abstained- remains to be demonstrated. Where the Government speaks of an “unprecedented social advance”, the detractors of the norm see a “fiction” that will not solve the problem of access to housing, that invades regional powers or that violates the right to private property. But what Moncloa is really convinced of is that both its implementation and the concern that Pedro Sánchez has shown in recent weeks by promising up to 183,000 sustainable rental homes in the coming years have electoral profitability.

The President of the Government, who at first did not even plan to attend the plenary session this Thursday, did not take long, for the time being, to hang the medal. “We are changing the paradigm, leaving behind the land law of 98 and the neoliberal model that brought speculation and a lot of social pain with the bursting of the real estate bubble,” he boasted in an institutional statement in the courtyard of Congress called at the last minute. .

Contrary to what was announced, both Sánchez and the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, finally attended the vote because neither the Socialists nor Unidas Podemos had it all with them about its result. On the march, after listening to the interventions of the groups in the debate, they called a rebate to ensure a majority. Even the Podemos deputy Marisa Saavedra, who had fainted shortly before and had to be treated by doctors in her seat, was asked to give up the prescribed rest to ensure victory. The text finally went ahead with 176 votes in favor to 167 against and one abstention. But behind those numbers there is a relevant fracture in the investiture block.

The ability to forge transversal agreements that the PSOE usually flags every time the opposition reproaches it for its pacts with the independentistas did not work on this occasion. Together with them and the purple voted Esquerra, Bildu, Más Madrid and Compromís, in addition to Teruel Existe and the deputies of the Cantabrian regionalists. And on the side of the no, apart from the PP, Vox, Ciudadanos and Coalición Canaria, there were the moderate nationalists of the PNV and the PDeCAT and also Junts.

In the positions of each formation, both ideological bias and electoral competition are mixed. The struggle between the PNV and Bildu in the Basque Country, and between ERC and Junts in Catalonia -two communities that do not celebrate autonomous communities on May 28 but do celebrate municipal ones-, is fierce. The Republicans and Arnaldo Otegi’s party took the debate to the social field, to the configuration of the State’s economic model. And their opponents to the defense of a self-government that, they maintain, the norm does not respect.

sudden urgency



The most widespread reproach to the Socialists was, in any case, that their objective is not to provide answers to a problem that everyone recognizes as real, but to use the housing issue for propaganda purposes. “Do you think that if this law were the philosopher’s stone that solves everything, it would have been stored in a drawer for almost three years?” snapped the PP spokeswoman, Ana Zurita. The Vox spokesman, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, also recalled the reluctance that the economic vice president herself, Nadia Calviño, expressed until recently towards the control of rental prices included in the law. And the nationalists have criticized in recent days the sudden urgency to approve the norm before 28-M.

Even coalition partners question Sánchez’s credibility on the matter. The Minister of Social Rights and leader of Podemos, Ione Belarra – who, like the socialist head of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, went up to the rostrum this Thursday to demand the maternity of the norm and, at the end of the vote, melted into a hug excited with Irene Montero who smelled of revenge after the reform of ‘only yes is yes’- admitted hours before on Radiocable his “fear” that with the promises made by the president in recent days they will generate “an expectation that the PSOE will not be able to perform.” But she added: “If unblocking this law has been an electoral motivation, welcome it.”

Among other measures, the law sets a limit of 2% for updating the rental price in 2023 and raises it to 3% in 2024 to, before December 31 of next year, create a new reference index applicable to territory outside the CPI. The formations critical of the text, warned that price intervention has already shown to have effects contrary to those claimed; that is, an increase in the price of housing where it has been implemented, citing the cases of New York, San Francisco, Berlin or Barcelona.

Another of the points that generated the most friction in the debate is the fact that the rule will also make it more difficult to evict people in a situation of economic vulnerability, especially when the landlord is a large property owner. The opposition criticizes that the illegal occupation is facilitated. «It is the tension between profit and the need to live; between some having a lot and others having nothing. And on that path we know where we are,” replied the Republican Pilar Vallugera.