The fall in the final has been a hard blow for Tigres. However, this club that grows stronger every day along the way understands perfectly that there is no time to regret. Its essence today is that of reconstruction with the aim of seeking revenge for 2024, because together with América, the cats are by far the most powerful team in the MX League and have everything to become even more competitive.
For this reason, the board is already moving strongly within the market to form a squad for revenge. The arrival of Juan Brunetta, one of the best signings of the winter, has been closed for weeks. After defining several departures this week, the club would have chosen its second reinforcement 100% endorsed by the team's coach, Robert Dante Siboldi, who gives a vote of confidence to Sánchez Purata.
Rene Fernández of Televisa Monterrey confirms that the central defender will be part of the squad for 2024, after several loans in the MLS. The defender was not part of the board's plans for the next tournament, but it was Siboldi himself who asked for his continuity. The coach has followed his evolution within Atlanta United and believes that Juan could be an important weapon in a squad that has complications in the renovation of the lower area and can find in Sánchez Purata a solution to all the problems.
#Sánchez #Purata #reinforcement #Tigers
Leave a Reply