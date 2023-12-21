Juan Sánchez Purata will return to Tigres for Clausura 2024.

Atlanta United, his last team, did not make the purchase option valid and although the board sought to accommodate him in another team, Robert Dante Siboldi asked him to stay with the cats.@pasionfutbolera pic.twitter.com/aq1MwsYgnj

— 🗣 René (@ReneFdz) December 21, 2023