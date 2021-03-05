Government clothed this you come to the head of state, Felipe VI, in his visit to Martorell, Barcelona, ​​to the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the birth of the Seat company. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Industry, Reyes Maroto, as well as the hosts, the president of the Volkswagen group, Herbert Diess, and the president of Seat, Wayne Griffiths, accompanied the King at the Barcelona factory. .

Gesture of institutional closing of ranks with the Monarch, a day after eight parliamentary forces registered in Congress a request for the appearance of the King to explain the reasons for his father’s “elopement” to the United Arab Emirates. The King traveled to Catalonia in a very complicated week for the Royal Family, after the second fiscal regularization of Juan Carlos I was known, of about four million, and the infantas Elena and Cristina admitted that they had been vaccinated against covid in the Arab Emirates.

The King had the support of the Government, at least the president of the Executive and the socialist part of it, but he met again in Barcelona with the rejection of the independence movement. The acting president of the Generalitat had already announced that he would not attend, but the Govern did not send any representative, neither a director nor a position of lower rank. In full negotiations for the formation of a new Catalan Executive, Aragonès did not allow his number 2 in Economy to appear so as not to strain the talks with the Junts and the CUP.

The only senior official in the Government was the oldest of the Mossos, Josep Lluís Trapero, as the head of security. The King received a new rudeness by the regional Executive, but instead the protests were heard very little, as only several dozen people came to demonstrate against the presence of the King in Catalonia in response to the call of the ANC and the CDR.

It was the first visit of the King and the Prime Minister to Catalonia after the last elections and in full negotiation of the new Government. Felipe VI wanted to stage the “absolute support” of “Spain and all its institutions” for the economic growth of Catalonia and more specifically for the transformation of the automotive sector into an electric car industry. Maximum institutional support of the country to the automobile sector, which has been badly hit by the pandemic.

The Government plants the King and the president so as not to strain the negotiation of the investiture of Aragonès with the Junts and the CUP



The Government announced on Thursday the creation of a public-private consortium to promote a battery factory near Martorell. The King gave it the rank of “historic moment”, as it was when Seat settled in Martorell to consolidate Catalonia as the economic engine of Spain. “A battery plant is an unbeatable sign of commitment to those aspects that should define us as a country: innovation, the inalienable territorial cohesion and public-private participation,” he said.

Catalan global spirit



This Friday’s event was set for last December, but had to be canceled after Pedro Sánchez had to save quarantine after having been in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for covid. Then, the act was interpreted as a gesture of support from the Prime Minister to the Head of State, for the information published about the King Emeritus.

The monarch praises the entrepreneurial, bold and global spirit of Catalonia as representative of the “world we will live in”



The context was more or less the same, but this time, in addition, the visit came a week from the constitution of the new Parliament, amidst the wave of violence in the streets of Barcelona and one day after the common manifesto of the businessmen saying enough and demanding that the Government focus its policies on economic recovery. The presence of the King and the President of the Government in the economic engine of Catalonia was an endorsement of the business clamor. Felipe VI avoided references both to the issues that affect his family and to the Catalan political moment.

Although the King uttered short words in Catalan, in which “he expressed his special satisfaction” for making the investment of Seat, Iberdrola and the Government known “here in Catalonia.” “A land that represents the global, daring and entrepreneurial spirit that must identify us in times of change in the world that we will live in,” he concluded.