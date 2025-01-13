The Government will create a “legal mechanism” so that Sepes has priority in the purchase of housing and land and insists on ending the tax regime for socimis





The Government puts housing at the center of all its actions and begins the year by presenting a series of interventionist measures to try to contain rental and purchase prices and increase the public housing stock. There are twelve measures that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday at the closing of the ‘Housing, fifth pillar of the Welfare State’ forum. Among them is the tax exemption for owners who rent their homes at the price set by the rental reference index that the Ministry of Housing published last year, and the limitation on home purchases for non-resident non-EU foreigners.

(There will be an extension).