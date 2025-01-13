The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday a series of twelve measures to improve access to housing, including tax credits of 100% of personal income tax for owners who rent their home at the reference index price of the Ministry of Housing, as well as doubling the tax burden on foreign buyers from outside the European Union. The objective of the Executive is, according to Sánchez, to expand the housing stock, improve regulation and increase aid.

To increase the number of rental homes, Sánchez has also committed to launching a system of guarantees and tax credits for owners who rehabilitate an apartment to rent. On the contrary, the president has announced that the Government will bring to Congress the increase in taxes on tourist apartments and the withdrawal of tax advantages for SOCIMIs.

The leader of the PSOE has also highlighted the role that the new public housing company will have in expanding the park. Sánchez has announced that he will be given priority to buy land and housing and that the Sareb housing stock will be transferred to it. In addition, public housing built by the State through this organization will be protected in perpetuity.

The President of the Government has also announced a new housing PERTE to modernize the construction sector and commit to industrialization, thus allowing housing to be built in a more “agile” way.

(More information soon…)