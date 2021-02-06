Vice President Carmen Calvo suggested it four days ago, and Pedro Sánchez took another step on Saturday in favor of an alliance in Catalonia of socialists and republicans. The leader of the PSOE called it an “integrating” government to recover the lost decade “of the ‘procés.”

Sánchez went to Salou (Tarragona) yesterday to launch a message to “turn the page” together with the PSC candidate, Salvador Illa, and the first secretary of the Catalan Socialists and Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta. Catalonia needs, he said in a soulless telematic rally, “a Government that knows how to assume the historical moment” without claiming “lost causes, without dividing flags, without martyrs or political fantasies and focused on what matters, in reality.”

At no time did he put an acronym to that project, but everything was understood. He spoke of seeking a formula for understanding between the PSC, ERC and Catalunya en Comú without defining the order of priority. This model would serve, in his opinion, to overcome “the emotional tear” of Catalan society caused by the ‘procés’, to launch an Executive focused on real problems and, incidentally but not least, to shore up its stability parliamentary in Madrid.

“Let’s leave the blame behind and talk about solutions,” he claimed. Sánchez insisted on the convenience of agreeing on a Government of “transformation and progress in Catalonia after so many years of noise and darkness.” The leader of the PSOE was seconded in his message by Iceta who also urged the Catalans to “turn the page” on February 14 to end a period “lost of incompetence and divisions” with the governments headed by the post-convergent Artur Mas, Carles Puigdemont and Quim Torra.

But not everything is to be placed on the stage the day after the elections, Sánchez also claimed the useful vote for a PSC that competes in the same voting grounds with Esquerra and the commons. Socialism, the Prime Minister stressed, is “the left in Catalonia and Spain.” Also aware that abstention is one of the great dangers in these elections, he requested “the maximum mobilization of the left, of the socialists, of the progressives. Everyone should focus on one ballot: that of change, that of hope.

Illa, constrained to his role as candidate, stuck to the campaign script and focused his darts on his great rival, Esquerra, whom he accused of “whitening the worst face of the Catalan right” and his policy of cuts in social spending . ERC, he continued, in “the false path to its imaginary republic has wanted to hide a nefarious management of public resources” and has been “an accomplice and executor of consolidating these cuts from the right since 2013.”

The former Minister of Health did not allow himself a hint of flirting with the Republicans, a task that he left in the hands of Sánchez and Iceta, freed from the electoral corsets.