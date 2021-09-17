The Military Emergency Unit, an example of the immediate response of the Army to a catastrophe. / M. Of Defense

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, has proposed this Friday the creation of an “embryo of military reaction” that allows responding to the increasingly frequent natural disasters caused by climate change, such as the devastating fires registered this summer in different Mediterranean countries.

Sánchez has participated in Athens in the EUMED-9 summit that brings together nine Mediterranean countries of the EU – Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia – and in which there has been a separate meeting focused on climate change and its consequences in the Mediterranean.

The president, who has transferred his solidarity to countries like Greece that have suffered serious fires, has vindicated the experience of Spain since 2008 with the creation of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) that has come to join the Civil Protection system.

This is how things have been proposed that, within the framework of the “Europe of defense and security,” work should begin “on what could be an embryo of a military response and reaction to these events, which are unfortunately going to be more common. as are natural catastrophes ».

On the other hand, Sánchez has celebrated that the ‘Declaration of Athens on climate change and the environment in the Mediterranean’ has included “many of the demands” made by the Government, among which he has cited “to strengthen the system of civil protection or propose a greater coherence of policies “, emphasizing that” prevention is not only the reaction to them but working and anticipating many of them with the cleaning of mountains “or” a new culture in the use of the land ».

VULNERABILITY OF THE MEDITERRANEAN

In this declaration, the nine countries acknowledge that “the Mediterranean is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, as well as extreme weather events, and that they are already experiencing heat waves, droughts, heavy rainfall, floods and forest fires more frequently. and intensity ”.

In this sense, they commit to greater collaboration and coordination in their efforts and policies, and defend the need for the European Civil Protection Mechanism to be fully implemented. Likewise, they are committed to “substantially strengthening RescUE’s resources in the Mediterranean, taking into account the existing capacities and facilities of the member states, to offer a European Reserve.”

The EUMED-9 countries are committed to accelerating “the development of a substantial fleet of seaplanes or other aircraft and helicopters, as well as medical evacuation capabilities” to better protect citizens and the natural environment against increasingly serious and complex disasters .

During the summit, Sánchez said, there was also talk of migration and the Southern Neighborhood of the EU. In this sense, he has insisted on the importance of working with the countries of origin and transit to “prevent these migratory flows from occurring in the first place.”

MIGRATION

Regarding this issue, in their final declaration, the leaders have called for the presentation of action plans for priority countries of origin and transit this autumn that “indicate clear objectives, additional support measures and specific timetables.” “It is essential that all migration routes in the Mediterranean and the western Atlantic are addressed and all potential alliances strengthened,” they stressed.

They have also stressed that “the instrumentalization of migration for geopolitical purposes is inhumane and violates Human Rights”, without mentioning any specific country or the events of last May in Ceuta. In this sense, they have defended the need to “avoid the instrumentalization of human suffering for political purposes and to reach a common understanding on how to deal with orchestrated attempts at irregular border crossings”.

The nine leaders have also had the opportunity to review the situation in neighboring countries on the other side of the Mediterranean, in particular Syria, Lebanon – where they have asked the new government to implement the necessary reforms -, Libya – where they have demanded that steps be taken to allow the elections scheduled for December to be held – or Tunisia – where they have reiterated the importance of safeguarding democracy after the latest measures of their president.

AFGHANISTAN AND SAHEL

They also had the opportunity to speak about the situation in Afghanistan, demanding that the new Taliban authorities “respect Human Rights and International Law” as well as their cooperation with international donors and UN agencies and that they “allow a unrestricted humanitarian access to all areas of the country ”. Likewise, they have demanded their “full cooperation in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.”

They have also reiterated their commitment to the Sahel countries. In this sense, they have reminded the military junta in power in Mali that it is “essential” that the transition underway culminates with the holding of elections next February.

The nine countries have indicated that they will continue to “fight the terrorism that remains our priority”; increasing military cooperation, to accelerate the construction of the Sahelian armies “through EUTM Mali and the ‘task force’ Takuba; and supporting the UN mission in Mali (MINUSMA). But also, they added, they are ready to support these countries in other ways that “go beyond the fight against terrorist groups”.

Spain will be the host country for the next EUMED-9 summit, according to Sánchez. Also present at the Athens meeting were the Prime Ministers of Italy, Mario Draghi; Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic; Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Slovenia, Janez Jansa; Malta, Robert Abela; and Portugal, Antonio Costa, as well as the presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron, and of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades.