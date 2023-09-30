Pedro Sánchez is already warming up, waiting for Felipe VI to ask him to go to the investiture on Tuesday, if the forecasts are met. Without even 24 hours having passed since the end of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s failed attempt, the acting president of the Government and general secretary of the PSOE has taken a step forward. And he has done so supported by the leadership of the Andalusian PSOE, in a massive event in La Rinconada (Seville) – one of the few socialist bastions that resisted the right-wing tsunami on March 28 -, requesting the opportunity to appear at a investiture that, in the dreamed scenario in Ferraz and La Moncloa, could be brought forward to mid-October. The calendar will depend largely on ERC and Junts, which in recent days have raised their demands, adding to the amnesty the taboo word that no socialist talks about: the commitment to hold a self-determination referendum. The PSOE has already made it clear that this is a red line that it will not cross. The amnesty for those accused of processes It’s another song. Unless the socialists go into detail – Sánchez has said that he will speak with “transparency” once he receives the order from the King – the measure would be conditional on the renunciation of unilateralism, according to government sources.

“Feijóo has said that he can be President of the Government, but that he doesn’t want to… He is so used to lying to everyone that he lies to himself. But there he is. We here say that we socialists do want to. “That we are going to work for a real investiture, not for a false investiture, that we are going to work for an investiture so that there is a progressive Government, with four more years of social progress and rights for the Spanish people,” the president proclaimed in performances before 3,000 militants and sympathizers from all over Andalusia. “And for four more years of coexistence and harmony,” he concluded, asking for his turn to try to gather the confidence of Congress to continue with his reformist agenda: among the commitments to which he has referred, included in the electoral program of the 23rd -J, is guaranteeing that the minimum wage is always 60% of the average salary in Spain, injecting 5,000 million annually into the pension fund, the climate emergency or the approval of the law on equal representation of women and men in politics , administration and the business sector.

The rally was not a mere provincial event, but has become a regional event attended by all the provincial secretaries of Andalusian socialism. “I have more desire than ever, more strength and more arguments than ever for four years. We cannot recover lost time, but we can guarantee every effort so that there is a real investiture. We are going to dedicate ourselves to this with body and soul,” Sánchez reiterated under the tent of El Abrazo, the municipal space where he held his first staging as a candidate to receive the commission for the investiture, after the failure of Feijóo. The intended message with the election of La Rinconada, where the socialists have had four decades of absolute majorities, was pride in “party patriotism” in the face of the right-wing thesis that Sanchismo is above the PSOE.

The PSOE of Andalusia, the largest socialist federation (45,000 members), has shown that it is united behind Sánchez. Right now it is not possible to detect any fissures before the formal start of negotiations with the pro-independence parties to renew the Government. The provincial secretaries, mayors and other senior officials consulted share that, according to their perception, the amnesty is not a priority problem on the street, unlike inflation and purchase prices or interest rates, but they acknowledge being at the same time. expectation of knowing the details of what the agreement with ERC and Junts would consist of. That Sánchez had broken his silence on the amnesty, a word that he did not even utter last Sunday at the PSC Rose Festival in Gavà (Barcelona), would have been quite a surprise at a party event in the Bajo Guadalquivir.

The general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia, Juan Espadas, has given voice to this “strong support” for the party leader and acting president. “Within a month we will have Pedro sworn in as president,” predicted Espadas, who has vigorously defended the negotiations to reach a “great agreement.” “We must defend that we want a progressive government and not one of the right with the extreme right.” “Let there not be a single socialist in his house without defending this president,” he added.

The socialist leaders indirectly alluded to the criticism that two PSOE leaders, Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra, have directed at Sánchez as a result of a hypothetical amnesty. The presence of Luis Yáñez-Barnuevo at the rally, where he occupied a prominent place, gave them the opportunity to vindicate the current leadership. The general secretary of the PSOE of Seville, mayor of La Rinconada and president of the Provincial Council, Javier Fernández de los Ríos, has been the most emphatic: “To be a socialist is to have a different opinion, to be controversial, to have diverse points of view, but to be socialists It is above all to be humble and loyal and to have respect and consideration for our general secretary. That can never be lost because we are all equal, there are no militants A and militants B. We are all equal.”

Also the deputy secretary general of the PSOE and acting Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero from Seville, has vindicated the figure of veteran militants such as Luis Yáñez, who had to stand and greet the attendees. But the number two of the socialists has focused her intervention above all on criticizing the PP’s inability to expand the 172 supports (PP, Vox, UPN and Canary Coalition) with which she left for the investiture at the end of August: “Since the 23rd By July they knew that they were not going to be able to govern. They disguise it as dignity, but it is mathematics.”

“If anyone had any doubts, this week we have seen a leader, to say the least, of the defeated PP. Feijóo does not have any project for the country, he was from minute one provoking the President of the Government, already opposing Pedro Sánchez without proposing an idea, an alternative. “They disguise it as dignity, but he has no dignity who claims that he does not accept conditions from any group when he knows that it is not possible to join any other group due to his alliance with the extreme right,” the number two of the PSOE attacked. Vox’s support has made it impossible for the PNV to vote in favor of Feijóo’s valiant attempts. And the investiture debate only served to worsen the PP’s relationship with the Basque nationalists.

In an enthusiastic atmosphere, criticism from the right and from González and Guerra have had the effect of compacting the PSOE, awaiting Sánchez’s next move. Questions about the amnesty remain unresolved. The PSOE strategy goes another way, with appeals to coexistence and dialogue as a roadmap to follow to resolve the political and territorial crisis in Catalonia. And in this, the closing of ranks has occurred without cracks. “To be a socialist is to be left-wing, but above all it is to be brave. It must be done not for the party or its leaders, but for Spain and its people. It is not that it is Pedro Sánchez’s right, it is that his main obligation is to create a climate of coexistence in the country. The word concord means with heart. “We feel Spanish wherever we live,” stated the leader of the Sevillian socialists, who, like Sánchez, has claimed the role of the socialists in the drafting of the Constitution.

The acting president has highlighted his commitment that the PSOE will not ignore the Constitution to satisfy the demands of the independence movement in exchange for its support. “Today there is more coexistence and harmony thanks to the dialogue that we have promoted over the years. We do not distribute constitutionalism cards; We are part of its drafting and we comply with the Constitution every day of the year and with all its articles. Not like them, who kidnap the Judiciary thinking that it is theirs,” Sánchez highlighted in an implicit allusion to the PP’s blockage of the renewal of the CGPJ. The governing body of the judges will complete five years in December with the expired mandate. By then, Sánchez should be president and seek an agreement that does not seem easy with the PP. If it is not done before – the deadline to be invested ends on November 27 – Spain will then be in campaign mode again.