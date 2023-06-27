Pedro Sánchez pulls the BOE again. Until now, the President of the Government had avoided announcements such as those with which the entire pre-campaign of the regional and municipal elections on May 28 truffled, but on Monday he announced that the Council of Ministers will approve this Tuesday a 15% tax relief on income (IRPF) for the purchase of the electric vehicle.

The measure is added to a package included in the extension of the anti-crisis decree approved six months ago and in which initiatives such as the reduction of VAT on food will be maintained. Likewise, it will include another of his electoral promises: the recognition of the right to be forgotten oncology, which, among other things, will prohibit the insured’s cancer history from being taken into account to impose more onerous conditions in insurance contracts.

The President of the Government has also advanced in an interview in the SER that the ICO guarantees will be put into operation to cover up to 20% of the mortgage of young people up to 35 years of age, an announcement also committed in the previous campaign of 28- m.

The progressive “awakening”



In the same interview, Sánchez has shown himself convinced that it is still possible to overcome the bad electoral result of that appointment in the general elections on July 23. In this sense, he has assured that “progressive Spain is waking up” and, not so much because of the PP and Vox pacts – which, according to him, are taking the country back to 20 years ago on basic issues such as women’s rights – but because he is aware that there is an opportunity to consolidate the social advances that have occurred in this legislature.

Along the same lines, he has charged against the agreements reached by PP and Vox to govern in several autonomous communities and municipalities and the profiles that they are placing at the head of the regional parliaments. «What we have seen is a trailer for a dark movie and I I really wonder where they get these people from. In this sense, he has indicated that a country that has been a leader in vaccination during the pandemic does not deserve to have an anti-vaccination person in charge of an institution. Nor to people who openly declare themselves sexists or deniers of climate change.

In this sense, the Chief Executive has shown himself to be aware that there is an anti-Sanchismo that he has largely blamed on the hoaxes promoted by “economic powers” that point the way to “media opposition and political opposition.” However, neither one nor the other has wanted to give them a specific name and, paraphrasing the president of the United States, Joe Biden, he has argued: «Do not judge me before God, judge me before my opponents.