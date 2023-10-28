Saturday, October 28, 2023, 1:32 p.m.



After the Ombudsman delivered his investigation into cases of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stated that it was a “milestone in the history of democracy”, because “there is no “what is not talked about”, and in Spain “for many years there have been many people who have suffered for not being able to denounce, explain, make human dramas visible.” Based on the conclusions of the document delivered to the Congress of Deputies, it has been calculated that there are “hundreds of thousands of people” who have suffered “violence and sexual assaults,” Sánchez said. A “reality that everyone has known for many years but that no one talked about in the terms we do today,” he said.

We must “resolve macabre episodes of the past,” he maintained and promised to “at least minimally compensate for all the suffering they have experienced during all these years of silence, from the Executive and the Legislative.” “The presentation of the report is not the end point of anything: it is the beginning of a debt that Spain must settle with the victims of these terrible attacks,” said Sánchez, both in the Federal Committee of the PSOE this Saturday, and the day before after the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

“As far as I am concerned, the Executive branch, we will study this report, to see and analyze the recommendations made by the Ombudsman to act accordingly,” he continued and thanked the “respectful work with the victims” and “claim that “One of the serious problems that society had and has is sexual assaults on minors.”

Sánchez also wanted to “echo that empathy with the people who have given their testimony, have been brave, have taken a step forward and have put a voice and a face to this suffering.” “Today our democracy is better,” Sánchez said on Friday and on Saturday he confirmed that “today Spain is a slightly better country.” “We must recognize the victims and commit ourselves from public institutions to giving them a response.”

Then it was confirmed on their social networks: «The abuse of minors perpetrated by the Church and presented in a report by the Ombudsman, reflects some macabre episodes in our history. “They are a debt that Spain has to settle with the victims of these attacks.”