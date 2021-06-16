“Soon we will abandon the masks on the street.” Pedro Sánchez took the end of face masks in outdoor spaces for the first time today. But the hopeful and long-awaited news from the president received just hours later a jug of cold water given the impossibility, one more day, of an agreement between the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health itself to agree on a calendar that sets a date to withdraw masks on the outside. Thus, a very divided Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) postponed, once again, the debate so as not to delve further into the differences between territories. The only agreement, while half of Europe has already set a date to uncover the faces of its citizens, was to continue meeting to discuss the matter next week.

That it would be impossible to reach an agreement in the CISNS this Wednesday was clear from the beginning, according to sources present at the meeting, who described the telematic meeting as a “dialogue of the deaf” between two sides with opposing approaches. And this time, it was not a political war because in both trenches there are governments of different colors. On the one hand, autonomies such as Catalonia, Valencian Community, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid, Aragon or the Balearic Islands -as they have been doing in recent days- insisted on setting a date at the end of the masks and argued that the epidemiological situation The current situation in Spain would make it possible to eliminate the obligation of the pledge at the end of June or the beginning of July.

The abolitionist communities argued that it is possible to dispense with oral protection following the criteria that some epidemiologists of the Public Health Commission have already expressed: the end of the obligation to wear the mask would be limited only to the outside and exclusively at times and places in those who could maintain a safe distance with people who are not living together or do not belong to the same bubble group.

At the other extreme were territories such as the Basque Country, Navarra, Extremadura, Andalusia, Cantabria or Castilla y Léon that consider removing the mask precipitously, to the point that some technicians from these administrations advocate considering lifting the ban with an accumulated incidence of 50 or 50% of the immunized population.

Carolina Darias did not want to add fuel to the fire and avoided getting into polemics with the autonomies. During the Interterritorial, in fact, he did not even mention the subject. Then, in public, he took off without getting wet. “As President Sánchez has said, the flexibility of the use of the mask will come soon. We continue working so that a date can be contemplated », he limited himself to saying. “Every time we are closer to having the virus controlled, in addition, the vaccination campaign is going like a shot,” stated the head of Health, in a role of referee that the ministry’s technicians have already had to play in recent days before the opposing positions of the different territories. In fact, on Tuesday Sanidad forced community technicians to address the issue of face masks during the Public Health Commission due to the lack of consensus to take the issue already ‘chewed up’ to receive the approval of the Interterritorial.