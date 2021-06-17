“Soon we will abandon the masks on the street.” Pedro Sánchez gave the end of face masks in outdoor spaces for the first time for the first time. But the expected news of the president received hours later a jug of cold water before the impossibility – one more day – of an agreement between the ministries among themselves and with the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, to agree on a calendar that sets a date to withdraw facial protection outside.

Thus, a very divided Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (Cisns) postponed the debate yesterday so as not to deepen the differences between territories. The only agreement (while half of Europe has already set a date to uncover the faces of its citizens) was to continue meeting to discuss the matter next week.

That it was going to be impossible to reach an agreement in the Cisns was clear from the beginning, according to sources present at the meeting, who described the telematic meeting as a “dialogue of the deaf” between two sides with opposing approaches.

The regional government insists that they stop being mandatory in outdoor spaces as of July



On the one hand, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, Madrid, Aragon and the Balearic Islands insisted on setting a date for the end of the masks in late June or early July. The Region of Murcia, in particular, continues to defend that the mask is no longer mandatory “in outdoor spaces where the safety distance can be maintained, as of July.” This was recalled yesterday by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. In addition, he requested that “criteria be unified for outdoor events such as concerts or sporting events.” This measure “must be addressed for the entire national territory.”

At the other extreme are the Basque Country, Navarra, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Andalusia and Cantabria. They consider that removing the mask is hasty, to the point that they advocate lifting the ban with a cumulative incidence of 50 or 50% of the immunized population.

Minister Carolina Darias avoided getting into polemics with the ministries. Within the Interterritorial Council he did not even mention the matter. Then, in public, he just staggered. “As President Sánchez has said, the flexibility of the use of the mask will come soon. We continue working so that a date can be contemplated », he limited himself to saying. The only clue he gave is that his department sees that the flexibility of the use of facial protection must be guided by the “national law”, implying that this time it is not willing to ignore the so-called “new normal” law. (Law 2/2021 on urgent prevention, containment and coordination measures to face the health crisis) of last March.

This regulation establishes that the mask must be worn at all times and in public spaces, even if there is a safety distance. But ministries and the Ministry agreed days ago to “make this rule more flexible” to dispense with protection on beaches, swimming pools and other places of rest. That decision, to use the Interterritorial to circumvent a law, was – is still – highly criticized by the legal services of the State.