The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Thursday in Baghdad the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, that Spain's commitment to the security of his country “will continue” and that the Spanish troops will continue to support “the unity , sovereignty and stability” of Iraq although he has always clarified, “at the request of the Iraqi authorities”, thus distancing himself from any neocolonial temptation.

Sánchez has highlighted “the important commitment to the security and stability of Iraq developed by Spain in recent years”, as demonstrated, in his words, by the fact that, since May, a Spanish soldier, Lieutenant General José Antonio Agüero Martínez , is in charge of the NATO mission in Baghdad.

More information

It had been 20 years since a Spanish president had visited Iraq. The last one to do so was José María Aznar, in December 2003, nine months after the US invasion that his government endorsed. In April 2004, as soon as he arrived at La Moncloa, the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero ordered the withdrawal of the troops, but the Spanish military returned a decade later, in 2015, this time to support the Iraqi army in its fight against the State. Islamic, who had occupied Mosul and made it the capital of his caliphate.

Spain now has 362 soldiers in Iraq, of which 183 are integrated into the NATO mission, which advises the local Ministries of Defense and Interior, and another 179 in Operation Inherent Resolve, directed by the Command Central of the United States, which trains the Iraqi counterterrorism forces (CTS, for its acronym in English). Spanish troops are spread across five bases in Iraq, two of them in Baghdad, and three others north of the capital: Al Asad (where four Cougar transport helicopters are deployed), Erbil (in Iraqi Kurdistan) and Al Qayyarah ( 70 kilometers from Mosul). In the latter, the Spanish Green Berets not only instruct the Iraqi special operations commandos, but also accompany them in their operations.

The war in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, has, however, represented a dramatic change of scenario. With the Islamic State reduced to a minimum (it is estimated that there are some 2,000 fighters left in Iraq), the greatest threat is now constituted by the pro-Iranian militias, integrated into the regular army itself. At the beginning of this month they launched several rockets against the American Embassy in Baghdad and on Monday they attacked the Erbil base with drones, wounding three American soldiers, which provoked Washington's response, which caused one death.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Sánchez has conveyed to his Iraqi counterpart his concern about the consequences in Iraq of the increase in tension in the Middle East and, in the final declaration that both have signed, “Iraq is committed to guaranteeing that the activities of the international forces that support the Government at your request, and which benefit the Iraqi people and the international community, are carried out in a secure environment.”

Sánchez, with a Spanish soldier during his visit to Iraq this Thursday. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa (EFE/ Moncloa)

The head of the Spanish Government has also expressed his resounding rejection of the death of civilians (“especially boys and girls”) in the Israeli offensive against Gaza, has warned of the very serious humanitarian crisis that the Palestinian people are suffering and has demanded “the end of hostilities and a permanent ceasefire.” His host has described this position as “brave and humane,” according to La Moncloa sources, who have highlighted the political capital that Spain's position is earning it throughout the region.

After being received by the president of the country, the Kurdish Abdul Latif Rashid, Sánchez visited the Union III base, headquarters of the NATO mission, with some 600 soldiers in total, where he was received by General Agüero and his entire team. Mayor state. The head of the Spanish Government has toured the facilities of what was the former headquarters of Saddam Hussein's Baath party, and has stopped at the Comandante Baró complex – where several containers serve as a rest area for the components of the Spanish contingent -, as well as named in memory of one of the seven CNI agents murdered on November 29, 2003, after falling into an insurgency ambush in Latifiya (Iraq) and fighting until they exhausted their ammunition.

Away from the gaze of the press, Sánchez had some emotional words with the commander's widow, an official from La Moncloa who attended the trip as part of the official delegation. Subsequently, in the meeting he held with the contingent in the base hall, the president paid tribute to the 12 Spanish soldiers who died in Iraq in the last two decades, including secret service agents, and asked his successors to take extreme security measures.

On the occasion of the visit, the two governments have signed a joint declaration that sets “ambitious collaboration objectives”, in the words of Sánchez, in the political, economic, commercial, cultural and educational fields. To ensure its follow-up, a meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission is planned to be held next year in Baghdad. Sánchez has also highlighted the interest of Spanish companies in doing business in Iraq and has traveled accompanied by half a dozen executives from companies such as Navantia, Indra, Escribano, Copasa and Novargi.

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia al Sudani, received Pedro Sánchez with military honors, at the Government Palace, this Thursday in Baghdad. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa (EFE/ Moncloa)

In 2022, due to the increase in crude oil prices, the imbalance in the trade balance has worsened even more: Spain bought from Iraq for 3.3 billion and only sold it for 173. The Government seeks to partially compensate for this deficit with the participation of Spanish companies in the multimillion-dollar reconstruction plans of the country in sectors such as infrastructure, defense, transportation or water treatment, but for these to be viable, security must be guaranteed. The presence of large reinforced concrete walls surrounding hotels and official buildings in the capital shows that it is still far from being achieved.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_