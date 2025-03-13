Sánchez promises not to cut “a cent” in social policies to spend in defense: “It is to invest better and do it together”

A clear political commitment to the investment in Europe security and defense but even without figures or concrete plans. The President of the Government has appeared this Thursday in La Moncloa to reaffirm his conviction that the Europeans “take a step forward” and increase both deterrence and protection in the middle of the new global order imposed by the United States of Donald Trump. “Nobody better than ourselves to take care of ourselves,” said Pedro Sánchez after his round of meetings with the parliamentary spokesmen, with whom he has committed not to cut “not a cent of euro” in social policies to comply with the road map provided by the EU.

Sanchez will try to soften Europe about defense spending and guarantees that there will be no cuts

“The important thing is not to spend more, but do better and do it together. It is not so relevant to reach 2% or 3% of GDP as we do together and do it well. Not the French on the one hand, the Germans on the other … no, all together, ”he claimed. The president, who thanked the group of parliamentary spokesmen for the interest in working “for the peace of Ukraine and for the security of Europe”, has asked for time to negotiate within the European Union an expense plan that has not wanted to reveal whether it will require whether it will require its validation in Congress.

“All those things that have to go through Parliament will go through Parliament, how can it be otherwise. And other things that have more to do with the management of the Government of Spain, as they will have to be accelerated and managed by the Government of Spain, ”he replied.