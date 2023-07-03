The head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, promised this Sunday to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, that “the Spanish institutions and citizens will rise to the occasion” during his rotating Presidency of the Union, which will It began last Saturday and will last until December 31, despite the uncertainty surrounding the results of the early general elections that will be held on the 23rd.

Sánchez received Michel at the Moncloa Palace in what constitutes the first effective act of the Spanish Presidency, after the symbolic premiere on Saturday with Sánchez’s trip to Kiev, to stage the Union’s support for the Ukrainian people, and on the eve of the European College of Commissioners coming to Madrid this Monday, led by the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. This meeting was scheduled for the end of next week, but it has been brought forward to prevent it from coinciding with the start of the electoral campaign.

In a brief appearance without questions, Sánchez assured that he would assume the presidency “with gratitude and humility”, but also with the desire to make this semester a period of “great progress” for the Union, “which must make key decisions for the future of Europe and I would say that of the world as well”, despite acknowledging that it will be marked by the war in Ukraine, which he has promised to spare no effort to continue supporting.

After reiterating the great challenges of the Spanish Presidency (re-industrialization, ecological transition, development of the social pillar and European unity), he stressed that his management during this semester will be inspired by the deep European sentiment of the majority of Spaniards. Michel, with whom Sánchez has promised to work “hand in hand”, has praised the preparation of the Spanish Presidency, during which he has been convinced that “great progress” will be approved and has ensured that the priorities indicated by Sánchez are in line with the interests of European citizens. “We know that the EU can count on Spain”, he has concluded.

