Pedro Sánchez closed this Saturday in Úbeda (Jaén) a day of the rural world with the conviction that on May 28 “we are going to win, because people know how to appreciate the real management and not the hoaxes and disqualifications of the right.” Although there are less than three weeks left for the official start of the electoral campaign, on May 12, the President of the Government continues to dispatch kilometers to support his municipal and regional candidates, highlight the economic and social achievements of his Executive despite the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine and contrast them with the “disastrous” neoliberal policies, “of privatizing benefits and socializing losses”, that the PP has historically offered.

The novelty of Sánchez’s speech lay in a political promise that, beyond the specific detail and its budgetary support, would guarantee that all citizens living in the rural world have “quality basic services” such as education or health at a maximum of half an hour from your home. The socialist leader baptized this initiative as the “30-minute strategy” and said that “if we believe in social cohesion, if we are the champions of territorial cohesion, the commitment that we assume as an organization is that we are going to build a country where no there are neither two, nor three nor four speeds. But that citizens, wherever they live, especially in rural areas, have all essential public services within 30 minutes.

The President of the Government added that “it is a commitment that we gladly assume and that is going to make our country much better, because all social conquests were first a socialist commitment,” he declared before an audience of more than 1,100 people. In addition, he thanked the work of the socialist mayors at a difficult time for public management due to the health crisis and emphasized that the Government has shown that “things can” be done differently, by reforming the pension system “with social peace” or having created employment “like never before” after the first effects of the pandemic.

“Healers and Televangelists”



In contrast, Sánchez reiterated that the PP when they governed in the 2008 financial crisis “depressed the economy”, while the PSOE has shown that “expansive, transformational policies can be carried out and also balance the accounts”. “It is true that Spain grows more than the European average, today we create employment as we have not created in the entire historical series of Social Security and that has nothing to do with healers or with televangelists, it has to do with the fact that the PSOE manages the economy better than the Spanish right,” he said.

Sánchez also criticized the party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo because while the Government provides solutions, “they only see problems with each of the solutions.” “They call themselves constitutionalists but they break the constitution; they call themselves patriots but look how they speak badly of Spain abroad; they call themselves Europeanists but ignore the warnings from Brussels against their abuse of Doñana. This is the Spanish right: tell me what you brag about and I will I will say what you lack”, he lamented.

Before arriving at the Convention in the Rural World that was held this Saturday at the Antiguo Hospital de Santiago in Úbeda, the PSOE general secretary confirmed the anger of a group of protesters who greeted him with insults and booing as his entourage passed by. . Sánchez was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas, who spoke while the president arrived in the town from Linares, and the general secretary of the party in Andalusia Juan Espadas.