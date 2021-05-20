Pedro Sánchez, as he often repeats, has 32 months left in his mandate, but his team has promoted a document, prepared by more than 100 experts from different disciplines and ideological sensitivities, which imagines the ideal Spain of 2050 and proposes what should be done to make the country one of the best in the world in terms of knowledge and well-being. The 675-page document has been presented by the president as a non-government job ―the experts have worked with total freedom, although coordinated by the foresight office, directed by Diego Rubio and reporting directly to Iván Redondo, the chief of the Sánchez Cabinet – but it pretends to be from the whole country and also is now open to the participation of all other parties, autonomous communities, city councils, unions, businessmen, NGOs, universities and anyone who has something to say about the Spain of the future. At a time of maximum political polarization, as the president has admitted, Sánchez tries to create a “national conversation” about the great challenges of Spain in which he believes that it is possible to find a common diagnosis and recipes, as has been achieved in this text, which has had to be softened a lot in some points precisely to find a common minimum between experts of very different sensitivities and also not to openly contradict the PSOE-United We Can Government agreement that marks the strategic line of the Executive and has clear points in pensions, taxation or labor reform, matters that are addressed in this text.

The key to the conclusions of the text is in education, which must be clearly reformed to achieve the results that the best countries achieve in the PISA report by 20 points and also to increase the percentage of Spaniards with higher education than those by 23 points. basic, according to the text. But the document talks about all the aspects of transformation of a country with important deficiencies, especially in job creation, in qualification of its workers, in housing, in innovation, in inequality, in poverty, in education, in health, that the Covid crisis has worsened. There are general ideas and ambitious objectives but also very specific proposals, such as achieving 35 working hours a week – according to the text, Spain is currently at 37.7 on average and plans to reduce it by one hour every decade to 35 in 2050 – or questions such as prohibiting flights on routes that can be made in less than 2.5 hours by train, as is happening right now between Madrid and Valencia, for example. One of the most detailed parts is precisely the green taxation, in which Spain is very behind, and where it is proposed, for example, that cars pay taxes for their actual use and not for the purchase or registration as now.

The text details many tax proposals of all kinds with the aim of achieving that Spain reaches the European average, which has eight more points of tax pressure. To achieve this, the underground economy would have to be reduced from the current 20% to 10% of GDP. The plan proposes very new initiatives that are under discussion in the most advanced countries as a “universal public inheritance” that would be an endowment so that all young people could acquire their first home, create a business or complete their training, and thus achieve equality real opportunities. The plan analyzes in great detail the aging process in Spain, which will lead to one in three citizens over 65 by 2050. For every person over that age, today there are 3.4 citizens working, but in 2050 there will be only 1.7. For this reason, it is proposed that it will be necessary to make it easier for people to work longer, encourage legal immigration and promote the attraction of international talent.

This is the document with the 50 objectives of the Spain 2050 plan presented this Thursday by the Government. If you cannot read it, click here.

Sánchez compares the current situation with that of 1977, when after the first elections, the generation that was then in charge of the country wondered what democratic Spain would be like today, that is, when more than 40 years have passed. “Does it make sense today to talk about the Spain that we will have in 30 years? The same sense that it had for the generation of the Transition to speak of democratic Spain ”, explains the president. “We need a new vision of Spain beyond emergencies. We need a vision that is ambitious but also realistic. May it inspire us, to unite us, with the common goal of reaching heights of progress that were unthinkable 30 years ago ”, he insists.

“Spain will start a great social dialogue about its future. This is a state project and everyone must participate. We will have a debate where all the ideas take place. We want to achieve the vision of a new Spain, that excites us, that unites us, and allows us to think about the future with greater ambition and optimism. There are those who believe that it is impossible due to polarization. It is not true. This work shows that the academic debate is far from tense. And that we can all think about a better Spain for the future ”, the president insisted before some 400 guests, among them many businessmen but also representatives of NGOs and writers of the document, especially academics. The text has received the express support of the European Commission, since one of its vice-presidents, Interinstitutional Relations, Maros Sefcovic, participated in the presentation and applauded the initiative.

“A hundred researchers have worked for almost a year with total independence without charging a penny, moved by their love for the country. A study that puts all its knowledge at the service of Spanish society, with a rigorous diagnosis of Spain’s challenges ”, explained the president. The possible objectives of this ideal Spain are clear: “We could be in the educational vanguard, we could achieve a sustainable Spain, with 100% recycled waste, with levels of productivity similar to other countries, which better distributes job opportunities throughout the world. territory. With a robust welfare state capable of mitigating social inequality, reducing poverty levels by half. A much more efficient, more digital, greener, fairer Spain. That Spain is really possible although it may seem impossible. Because everything that can be measured can be achieved, ”said Sánchez, in a radically optimistic speech that contrasts with the political environment that is experienced every week in the Congress of Deputies. In fact, the document has an epilogue, “rediscovering optimism”, which gives an idea of ​​the distance between the text and the day-to-day political debates.

Suffice it to cite an example of proposals contained in the document: “Introducing the protection and expansion of citizen well-being as an explicit and fundamental objective in the design, execution and evaluation of all public policies. A decisive step in this direction would be to establish a ‘Welfare Budget’, in line with what New Zealand has done recently. “Several countries – Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom and New Zealand – have started to develop metrics and new tools to quantify and more closely monitor the well-being of their inhabitants. Spain should do the same, expanding the availability of data and longitudinal series associated with well-being, and creating a monitoring scorecard that is updated periodically, in order to have a system of national accounts of well-being that complements the metrics traditional GDP and national income ”, he points out.

Neither the document nor Sánchez himself hide the serious problems of today’s Spain. But they are confident that they will also be able to solve them with a boost from the international political wave, dominated by the strategic turn of the United States after the election of Joe Biden. “This country has difficulties creating jobs for young people, we have training deficits. Young people have difficulties in accessing housing, we have levels of unaffordable poverty. They are very serious problems, which have been aggravated by covid-19. Now is the time to tackle those problems. The world is changing. A new way of understanding the future is taking shape. We want to tell the world that we want to make the next decades a success story. This study shows that it is possible to achieve this, ”concluded Sánchez.

The president, who has already received criticism for organizing this work from La Moncloa and without giving entry to other parties or institutions, insists that one of Spain’s problems is that it is difficult for him to recognize his own merits. “This work is exemplary and pioneering at the European level. One of the defects of our country is that it is very difficult for us to recognize the merits of our country. Very few countries have something as ambitious as Spain 2050 ”, he assured. In any case, the document is now open to all the other institutions, in that national dialogue that Sánchez wants to promote and that, at least in the political world, seems completely unfeasible now, when there are not even conversations for something as basic as renewing the Judicial Power, the Constitutional Court or the Ombudsman.

As an example, the first reaction of Pablo Casado, leader of the PP, before the presentation of the document Spain 2050 is enough: “A country that has suffered 125,000 deaths, three and a half million infections, six million unemployed, with 40% young unemployed, he cannot bear the insult that people are talking about what is going to happen in 30 years. Which is very important, but if we solve today’s problems. He cannot love Spain who insults the Spanish, their intelligence, their difficulties, their problems. Real Spain needs real and immediate solutions ”, he assured. Elsa García de Blas.