The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presented this Saturday his plan ‘Peoples with a Future: a plan for the cohesion and transformation of the country’ in which he has proposed depopulation as a “democratic challenge” and has opted to advance in a process transformation “that leaves no one behind.”

From an act in the Palace of La Moncloa before hundreds of mayors, the fourth vice president, Teresa Ribera, rural entrepreneurs and professionals from the field, Sánchez has made a plea in defense of the rural world and the fight against depopulation to achieve that «this landscape does not go out ».

“Our battle against depopulation and rural areas is sincere, determined and committed to the end,” proclaimed the Chief Executive during his speech in which he presented the axes of this plan of 130 measures, which will include an investment of 10,000 million euros of European funds.

As set by the Chief Executive, this plan will have as its two main objectives to guarantee equal rights and the creation of opportunities to achieve “territorial cohesion” and give a boost to economic activity in these places.

During his speech, Sánchez recognized the dispersion and “high concentration” of people in urban settings and focused on the difficulties of citizens living in rural areas when accessing certain services.

With data from municipalities at risk of depopulation, the Prime Minister trusts that these tractor projects and investment with European funds will be able to reverse these numbers and that these territories “have the same opportunities” as urban environments.

Likewise, Sánchez has also asked to face this fight against depopulation through the gender perspective and by promoting the public in these places: “The welfare state will not be a vertebra without the public.”

The President of the Government had the intention of presenting this plan for the towns to more than 130 mayors, however, an hour before the act began, the municipal representatives of the PP invited to this event announced that they refused to go to La Moncloa because they considered that it was “one more pantomime of the Executive.”

However, the event was finally attended by several representatives of local entities, as well as the general secretary of the FEMP, Carlos Daniel Casares, even several mayors of rural areas intervened during the event that was held blended.

In this context, the mayor of Ledesma (Salamanca), that of Orea (Guadalajara), that of Montanuy (Zaragoza) and more councilors of other rural municipalities have taken the floor. All of them have agreed on the diagnosis of depopulation and have asked to solve these imbalances through demographic challenge policies. Different actors related to the rural world have also intervened, such as an entrepreneur, a professional from the field or a poet.

Likewise, the fourth vice president, Teresa Ribera, also gave her speech, highlighting the need to tackle this problem through European funds. “Welcome to a new development model, which wants to focus on that territorial rebalancing in which small municipalities want to claim that they are dynamic environments with a future,” he declared.