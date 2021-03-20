Pedro Sánchez has presented Angel Gabilondo What a “bland, serious and formal” candidate in contrast to “the screams and fuss” that characterize Isabel Díaz Ayuso but also Pablo Iglesias. The PSOE leader today presented his party’s candidate for the Madrid elections on May 4 as the reverse of the coin of the «narcissism» of the candidates of the PP and United We Can.

“Bland, serious and formal” is the leitmotif of the video that the Socialists have launched today to draw a portrait of their candidate, and Sánchez has abounded in these three ideas in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the PSOE on Ferraz Street in Madrid. “We leave the anger, the screams and the fuss to others,” he said to differentiate his head of the list from the other applicants. Up to 14 times, according to Gabilondo’s accounts, Sánchez praised the seriousness of his candidate, a politician “capable of reaching agreements” against the scorched earth strategy of his rivals.

The PSOE proposes an electoral campaign that revolves around the calm, and even boring, image of Gabilondo in the face of the exuberance, dialectical rotundity and “fireworks” of candidates like Ayuso and Iglesias. Madrilenian politics “have had plenty of screams and reasons are lacking,” Sánchez stressed. With Gabilondo, he has guaranteed, Madrid will have “a serious government”, far from the demagoguery and populism that endorsed its adversaries.

The program in a tweet



The candidate has accepted with good humor the electoral drawing of his personality, and added that the trait of “boring” could also be added because “impudence and insult do not represent me.” “I do not believe – he added – neither in hatred nor in tension”, and neither did he say he was willing to summarize his program in “a tweet”, alluding to the Ayuso’s “communism or freedom”, or Iglesias’s “fascism or democracy”. Electoral campaign approaches that leave “perplexed” anyone outside Madrid politics. “Let us respect the intelligence of the citizenry and have a bit of decorum and shame.”

“I am not a marketing politician, I am a teacher”, has summarized Gabilondo to place his profile. The former Minister of Education has also made a call to disarm the electoral campaign. “Enough of the confrontation, of so much hatred and let’s talk about the problems in Madrid,” he claimed in a speech in which he could not avoid references to Marco Aurelio or Hegel.

He has asked that they do not expect him to enter the game of broad brush electoral speeches. “Against histrionics I agree to represent seriousness,” he pointed out. In short, “here I am, as I am and who I am” for the good and the bad.