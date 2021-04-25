The Madrid electoral campaign has stopped half measures and the candidates of both blocs have simplified their speeches in choosing between “communism or freedom” and “fascism or democracy.” The positions have festered since Friday, when Vox doubted the veracity of the death threats received by the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez; and the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias. A fact that has also provoked tactical handicaps from the contenders: the left sees how the mobilization of its electorate increases and the formation of Santiago Abascal has found a way to differentiate itself from the PP, which leads the polls widely.

This Sunday, in Getafe, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, supported the Socialist candidate for the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, at a rally, in which the Minister of the Interior was also present. The leader of the Socialists has confirmed the change in the electoral strategy of his party, pointing to Vox as “the main threat to democracy” and relating it to the PP, his potential government partner in the Community of Madrid.

For the PSOE candidate; On May 4, two things can happen, “either democracy wins or insults and hatred win. For this reason, he has encouraged, so that the latter does not happen, that on May 4 “all the democrats” mobilize to stop the extremism of the extreme right “with human values”, at the polls.

The acting president and cadindata to the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, charges her strategy, on the other hand, directly against the president of the Government, of which she assures “is finished”. “The ‘sanchismo’ and communism have also abandoned socialism,” he declared.

At a campaign rally in Alcorcón, the popular leader stated that this project “began to end a long time ago, it began to wear out long months ago, when people realized that the Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias project is a farce. ».