The certainty that Alberto Núñez Feijóo will fail in his investiture attempt next week is very present in Pedro Sánchez’s trip to New York for the UN summit. The acting president, who is convinced that he will reach an agreement for his own investiture when that of the PP leader declines, has already begun to present the outlines of what will be his political project. This Wednesday, during the opening of the forum Latin America, the United States and Spain in the global economy, an event organized by EL PAÍS and the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce, Sánchez has outlined the priorities of his future Government, if he achieves the trust of Congress, and which basically consist of reinforcing what has been done in the last four years, with special emphasis on deepening the ecological and digital transition and fighting against structural unemployment, a Spanish scourge that the leader of the PSOE promises to reduce by half in one legislature. Sánchez explained that, although there are many political sectors, especially on the right and extreme right, that are talking about stopping the ecological transition in the face of the moment of economic difficulty that the world is experiencing, he believes that, on the contrary, Spain must accelerate and reinforce its leading position in renewable energies, for example.

Political, economic and educational leaders from both sides of the Atlantic met this Wednesday morning at the Roxy hotel in New York, in the forum Latin America, the United States and Spain in the global economy. The event is organized by EL PAÍS and the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by Abertis, Baker McKenzie, Grupo Nutresa, Iberia, Inditex and Indra and has the collaboration of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI). It is celebrated in the same week that the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) meets in the city, and Sánchez has been in charge of opening it with the director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno.

Bueno has pointed out that the media has the obligation to focus on debates such as the climate battle and thus ensure that all citizens feel involved “in the challenges of green transformation and gender equality.” “They are the two great transformations that appeal to all areas of our lives,” the director concluded.

Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS, speaks at the forum ‘Latin America, the United States and Spain in the global economy’, at The Roxy hotel, in New York, this Wednesday. Photo: LUCÍA VÁZQUEZ

Sánchez has taken advantage of the occasion, with a mainly business forum, to outline the main lines of his economic policy with clear data on the enormous volume of investments he has planned for the coming years if he achieves the investiture and his confidence that Spain can consolidate as a benchmark of modernity, advanced public policy and commitment to innovation, the green economy and multilateralism, also questioned in some sectors but always defended by the president in all international forums.

“We have a clear roadmap that needs to be consolidated in the coming years,” explains the acting president. “Spain leads growth in the EU. We have the lowest inflation in the euro zone, with Belgium, 2.4%. We are going to grow more than double the EU average this year. And we are going to maintain it in 2024. The labor market grows at rates of 3% in August, and especially in sectors with high added value. Temporary employment, with the labor reform, has been reduced by half, to 15%, the European average. Structural unemployment will fall by half a million people until 2025. Exports grew by 24% in 2022. In a context of enormous difficulty, Spain is weathering the inflationary crisis better than other countries. And furthermore, we now know that, according to the INE, the GDP was 20,000 million euros higher than we thought until now. “The opposition gave me the nagging that we did not recover the pre-pandemic GDP and now we know that we did it in 2022!” Sánchez explained.

Reducing unemployment by half

The leader of the PSOE has set three priorities for his Government if he achieves the investiture. First, “maintain the momentum for growth and modernization of the country, do not use economic problems as an excuse, continue advancing in the digital and ecological transformation, with another 94,000 million euros in investments that are in the addendum to the Spanish transformation plan. “We are going to advance on the path of health, cybersecurity, defense, decarbonization, microchips.”

The second major element of his political project for the next four years is unemployment. “We have to break the ground of 8% structural unemployment in our country. It is not acceptable. We are in a position to reduce it by half with the labor reform and reach European levels. We will continue to modernize our professional training. We must also change the formulas for organizing work. The debate on the use of time is essential. We must achieve a cultural change in the organization of work, with more flexible working hours to achieve greater conciliation,” he insisted.

Pedro Sánchez greets those attending the forum. Lucia Vazquez

The third priority is the ecological transition, with very clear figures. “There is no excuse, we have increasingly warmer temperatures, the ecological transition cannot be slowed down, but has to be accelerated. We are going to increase the ambition of climate objectives assumed by Spain. In 2030 we aim to eliminate half of emissions. Renewable energies are our oil. We are going to invest 300,000 million euros until 2030, we hope to create 500,000 jobs per year, and achieve savings of 90,000 million euros per year from fuel imports,” predicts the leader of the PSOE. Furthermore, the president assures that all this can be done without losing control of public accounts. “Sometimes it seems that the sustainability of public accounts can only be achieved with conservative policies. Is not true. We can promote growth, make social policies and reduce the public deficit. In Spain we are going to meet the 3% objective in 2024, and we will reduce the debt to 109% of GDP. That is why Spain inspires confidence, because we have earned merit,” concluded the leader of the PSOE, who is already beginning to be in candidate mode given the evidence that Feijóo’s investiture has every sign of failing.

