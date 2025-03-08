03/08/2025



Updated at 10:13 p.m.





He Seville FC He wanted to have a Very special detail on the occasion of the day of the March 8day in which the International Women’s Day. The Nervión Club, taking advantage of the coating of LED lights throughout the abroad of your stadium, He has dressed in purple the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán To commemorate this day so indicated in the struggle for equality between men and women. In this way, The Sevillist enclosure will dusk On the day before the morning duel Sunday at the Reale Arena of San Sebastián before the Real Sociedad, corresponding to the 27th day of LaLiga EA Sports 24-25.

It has been a day is on March 8 in which, during the afternoon, several demonstrations have been held in Seville Capital, as reported ABC of Sevilleseveral marches called by different groups.“Companions, companions, we are here another March 8 to take the streets, that does not stop us or the rain!”began the harangue of the first one, that of the Unitary Feminist Assembly of Seville (AFUS), around the Pelli Tower, at about six in the afternoon. Your motto: «We advance collectively: diverse feminisms and fight for life and care». With everyone in position, from the organization of the event They remembered the absent: “Today we are for those who are no longer, for which they cannot.” A long entourage then began its running through the city crossing the river through the Puppy bridge with vindictive music and different proclamationsas “Migred women, the most precarious” either “You, macho, are on our list”. The banner headed by the delegation collected the message “Right to have a life and decent work without violence”. The atmosphere combined the festive of the Batukadasthe music and the different profiles of the participants with the combative of the message, the demands for real equality both at work and in sexual relations And the posters, all in a climate of respect, with a banner in a kayak in the river and without altercations of any kind throughout the afternoon.

There were also no incidents in the other march. An hour later, he began in the New Square The second of the demonstrations, convened by the Feminist Movement of Seville under the motto “Our rights are in danger, we respond”. In front of the City Council they were willing with a large banner: “For women’s rights: not a step back!”. The most visible and known face of the march was that of the First Vice President of the Government, María Jesús Montero. The next socialist candidate for the Andalusian elections carried a purple bond around her neck and walked after the PSOE bannerwith the message “Women’s rights, ahead”. Next to her were Javier Fernández, president of the Diputación de Sevilla, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, first vice president of the Congress of Deputies, and Antonio Muñoz, socialist spokesman in the City Council.