On Saturday, December 14, the Seville defeated al Celtic (1-0) in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in what would be the last game of Jesús Navas As a professional footballer at home. Without looking for it, wishing or waiting for it, that was the … Last victory achieved by García Pimienta’s team playing at home. Three months have run Since then, not having been able to take the three points in any of the four games he has played before his audience (Valencia, Espanyol, Barcelona and Mallorca). The optimal performance that the coach has made the team to provide far from Nervión has not been accompanied in what has already gone from 2025 for good results in Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Nor were Sevilla records positive before that victory against Celta. In fact, the nervous team is The sixteenth of the classification in terms of results at home after having accumulated 19 points in 13 duels with five victories, four draws and four losses. Only Leganés, Alavés, Las Palmas and Valladolid have added fewer points in their home games than García Pimienta’s team.

The loss of the control of the parties that Sevilla has shown in Nervión is to be One of the clear symptoms of the decline that the club has experienced. In fact, The last two campaigns ended up being the worst for the entity at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán since he returned to First Division in 2001. If at 22-23 he raised 26 points at home, at 23-24 he stayed at just 23.



Sevilla will face the next day like the Tenth classified with 36 points After the dispute of 27 games. With eleven days ahead, there are five points that separate the García Pimienta team from the sixth place and one of the seventh, which could give entry to European competition. Before finishing the season they will have to play Six games at home and five as visitors. In order to reach the date set by the coach – the last four days – with European classification options, Sevilla is forced to take more advantage of the duels that face his stadium.

Six duels to meet again

The first test faces This Sunday with the difficult visit of Athletic Club (16.15 hours). In addition to looking after three months to give their joy with a house victory, Sevilla will fight for the ninth time this campaign to finally link two wins in a row. Wait for this to use the wear and tear that the European competition may have left in the Basque team that yesterday was measured to Rome in the duel back of the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Beyond the confrontation against Athletic next Sunday, Sevilla will also host before this hard duel campaign ends before the Atlético de Madrid or the real Madrid. On the other hand, you will also receive the visit of clubs in the lower area of ​​the table such as the Deportivo Alavés, the UD Las Palmas or the Leganés. In these meetings the team is forced to add the three points at stake to continue taking a step forward.

Real Valladolid (2-1), Getafe (1-0), Real Betis (1-0), Rayo Vallecano (1-0) and Celta (1-0) They are the clubs to which Sevilla has overcome this course exercising at home. All victories were by the minimum. The Blanquirrojo team needs Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to become a difficult strength to assault to be able, as his coach points out, “win the right to fight for big things” in the course indicated as the transition.

Handle the pressure

Saúl Ñíguez, one of the captains of the workforce, had no choice but to recognize, paradoxically, this week that the team has trouble getting good results in their home meetings. The Ilicitano commented that the team “every day I think is better, has its own identity and identifies what you do”, but urged its classmates to “try to focus and change the dynamics with our people.” «Logically there is a lot of pressure in the environment, but we have to see it as something positive. We try to convey that we are the Sevilla Fútbol Club, and every time I have come this has been a pressure cooker. That is what we have to try to do, that the fans and the team are one, ”explained the former Atlético de Madrid during his speech before the media.

Saul claimed his captaincy appealing to his experience at a much more rejuvenated staff than in previous campaigns. The fact that the team has consumed its Middle Ages considerably has been able to have its influence when facing the matches at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Sevilla’s own demand has not been diminished despite the fact that the club no longer has the same aspirations, and soccer players under García Pimienta, not used to many of them to a similar situation, they are going through, as the coach also maintains, a learning period that will lead them to grow. The club wants that growth that is expected to experience its players, go hand in hand with the club’s progression to be able to re -be able to get back in major fights. The cacated return to the model that led to Sevilla to have the best stage in its history should, if it is applied efficiently, balance that growth of the players, and its consequent revaluation, with better final positions in each competition.