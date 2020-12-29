The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Tuesday during the press conference. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL / Europa Press

The Government and La Zarzuela are working on a project to continue with the modernization line of the Monarchy installed by Felipe VI. The president, Pedro Sánchez, has even left the door open to a possible Crown law, before several questions from the press, although he did not want to give more details. “We are going step by step,” he pointed out to various questions on the matter. Sánchez has described Felipe VI’s Christmas speech as “brave” and has opened the door to important news in the coming months, although without closing details while waiting for La Zarzuela to confirm the steps to be taken. “The King wants a constitutional Monarchy adapted to the Spain of the XXI century. Renovation, accountability, that’s where Felipe VI is working. Let’s go step by step. They will already learn how the Crown renewal roadmap materializes in terms of transparency and exemplarity ”, Sánchez pointed out.

At all times he has conveyed the feeling that the news is imminent, although he has not wanted to go deeper. “Throughout the reign of Felipe VI, he has shown proof of moving towards a monarchy adapted to the Spain of the 21st century. That spirit of renewal will continue. As far as we can help, the Government will be at the disposal of the Crown ”, he pointed out when asked if they are working on a law or it will be the Royal House itself that regulates itself.

The possibility of modifying the inviolability of the King, which allows, for example, that Juan Carlos I cannot be tried for any of his acts before the abdication, even though they have nothing to do with his role as head of state, is above of the table. It is the regulation that exists in many other countries, but in Spain a specific rule was never developed.

Sánchez has offered a lengthy appearance for the balance of the year in which he has detailed the accountability report prepared by La Moncloa with the methodological endorsement of a dozen experts, which concludes that of the 1,238 commitments acquired, the 23rd has already been fulfilled. , 4% and 90% of them are underway.

The president has tried to minimize tensions with his government partner, and above all he has sent a clear message to several questions: the coalition is not going to break up, and he has no intention of continuing to govern alone, something that could be a parliamentary hell without the support of United We Can. Sánchez believes that it will not even be broken by the most delicate issue that they now have on the table, this is the pension reform.

The president has admitted that Brussels requires Spain to guarantee the sustainability of pension spending. That is the justification proposed by the Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, to propose an increase from 25 to 35 of the years that are computed for the calculation of the pension, a reform that United We can and the unions reject outright. Sánchez has not come to defend that proposal but he has said that regardless of what Brussels asks, the Government will make a reform to guarantee that sustainability because it owes it to the following generations because pensions are “the key to the vault of the State of the wellness”.

From there, he has left everything open, although he has insisted that he wants to rule out “speculation” about the possibility that he will govern alone if there is no agreement. “This is a coalition government that has the will to endure over time. And I say coalition government with all the letters, “he reiterated.

The Executive has decided this Tuesday to extend the current minimum wage, waiting to see if the economy improves in order to raise it. Therefore, a middle way has been sought. It does not rise 0.9% as United Podemos wanted, nor does it freeze in 2021 as proposed by the sector led by Nadia Calviño. It is left open. Sánchez has defended the position of Calviño, who rejected the raise at this time. “We have raised the minimum wage 29% in two years. No country has tackled that rise. And in a low inflation scenario. The minimum wage in Spain is 42% of the average wage. In Germany it is 43%. Why are the pensions and salaries of civil servants being raised 0.9% and not the SMI? Because in the latter case the effort is made by the employer, who at this time in many cases needs this relief in order to survive. Our country is going to drop double digits of GDP. We have to focus all the objectives on saving lives, companies and jobs ”, he declared to justify not going up now.