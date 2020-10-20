Apparently there is a lot of movement, but the positions are bitter. Pedro Sánchez offered the PP on Friday a way out of the crisis opened by the intention of the PSOE and Podemos to change the law to unblock the renewal of the Judicial Power: if Pablo Casado agrees to negotiate “under the conditions of July” – a cast of 10 members for each bloc and the progressive president— the reform is parked. If not, go ahead. But the PP is rooted: it will not negotiate if Podemos is not left out – something politically unviable – and on Monday it brings its counter-reform to Congress.

Sánchez does not seem very concerned about the warning from the European Commission, which on Thursday questioned his bill to reform the law of the Judiciary. The president confirmed in Brussels what government sources had indicated the day before, that the project continues unless the PP agrees to negotiate and agree to renew the Council, something that could be done immediately, according to the chief executive. “If the PP uses the law to block the Constitution, the legislative branch has the responsibility to modify the law so that the Constitution is complied with,” Sánchez justified himself after attending a European summit.

For its part, the PP made very clear on Friday its conditions to return to negotiation, which are known. First, that he withdraws his proposal to reform the election system, which he considers “unconstitutional.” Second, that it accepts the reform that the popular ones will register in Congress on Monday, so that the judges are the ones who elect the members of their government body, something that has been discussed on many occasions, but that the PP never promoted when it had a majority absolute and elected the current General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) with the usual norm: that is, with political decisions and parliamentary endorsement. And the last condition, the one that makes it completely unfeasible in a coalition government, is that the PSOE negotiate with the PP, but exclude Podemos from the process because the popular ones understand that it is a party that rejects the constitutional pact.

The PP has embraced the rejection of the European Commission to the reform plan of the PSOE and Podemos, which has allowed them to change the story and their status as “blockers” of the renewal. The new argumentation of the popular ones describes the reaction of Brussels as “a shock” and as a “smokescreen” Sánchez’s offer to withdraw his legislative initiative if they sit down at the table again. The main opposition party suggests that the reform of the PSOE and Podemos puts European funds at risk to face the ravages of the coronavirus epidemic and criticizes the legislative initiative comparing it with Poland, despite the fact that the Spanish PP MEPs voted the last January against the majority of the European Parliament (including its parent party) when a resolution was debated to demand, precisely, a much stricter surveillance of Brussels to guarantee the independence of the Polish judicial system.

With the support of the European critics and of three of the four main associations of judges in Spain, the PP remains firm in its conditions. Especially, the one that demands “that Podemos paint in the renewal of the Judicial Power as well as in the merger between La Caixa and Bankia, that is, nothing [los miembros de Podemos en el Gobierno no fueron informados previamente de la operación]”.

The continuity of the project exposes the Government to a head-on collision with the European Commission’s Justice department, which advocates reducing political interference in judicial body appointments and ensuring that the Council “is not perceived as vulnerable to politicization” . However, the Government is absolutely convinced that the Commission will reduce its criticism when they have the opportunity to explain the objective of the reform and especially its origin, which is the blockade for almost two years of the renewal of the governing body of the Judicial Power . The Executive insists, and will thus be transferred to Brussels, that judicial independence in Spain is not in question because the judges are completely independent in their decisions, and what is being elucidated is the form of election of the governing body, that it has no power over its jurisdictional work.

Brussels has already intervened on other occasions to stop judicial reforms allegedly contrary to Community law. The Commission even requested (and obtained) precautionary measures from the European Court of Justice to prevent a reform in Poland that it considered harmful to judicial independence.

The president, however, goes ahead, blames the popular for the blockade and maintains that he has in his power to resolve the situation by returning to the negotiation that was practically closed in August, when Casado backed down at the last minute. “Whoever holds the Judiciary hostage is the party that does not facilitate its renewal,” he sentenced in reference to the PP. The President of the Government recalled that PSOE and United We can only have 155 seats, to 21 of the absolute majority, and they will have to seek support, so it is not a matter of two parties, although the main opposition formation would be left out, the PP.

“We must remember that the CGPJ emanates from a parliamentary majority of 2011 and we are in 2020,” said Sánchez. “The parliamentary majorities have changed and this has to be seen in the governing bodies as mandated by the Constitution.” The president complained about the maneuver of those of Casado in Brussels to try to stop the reform.

“The PP has used everything to overthrow the Government of Spain during the pandemic, even coming to the community institutions,” Sánchez complained. “It is not new, it is part of a strategy implemented by the PP since it has been in opposition. It seems to me a mistake because it is not an opposition to the Government, but to the interests of the country ”. Sources from the European Commission declined to comment on Sánchez’s statements, but from the department of Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice, they warn: “We will closely follow the evolution of this matter.”

Two judges associations plant the ministry

The two most representative associations of judges (the conservative Professional Association of the Magistracy and the moderate Francisco de Vitoria) announced that they will not attend any meeting with the Ministry of Justice as long as the Government does not withdraw the proposed reform of the Organic Law of the Judicial Power, informs Reyes Rincon. “We cannot talk about shock plans or reform projects with those who justify, promote and support a reform project (…) that flatly attacks judicial independence and places us outside the European values ​​and standards of separation of powers. ”, They said in a joint statement. The ministry has convened the four associations on October 19, 20 and 27.