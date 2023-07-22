The President of the Government and PSOE candidate for the 23-J elections, Pedro Sánchez, backed down this Friday on the implementation of tolls on the highways by 2024, as did the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, days before. After acknowledging that said proposal appears in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan despite his previous refusal – “it is true”, he said, after stating the day before that it was “a hoax” -, he maintained that Spain will not finally implement it next year because “this possibility has been withdrawn” from the addendum that is negotiated with the European Commission before receiving new packages of European funds.

The reason, according to the head of the Executive, is that “things have happened since 2021 – when the proposal was first sent to the Commission – to 2023”, because although Spain has overcome the crisis derived from the pandemic – he maintained – it is still suffering the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Reality is “dynamic” and that is why this position has been changed in the face of Brussels, he insisted on his new argument.

Likewise, he pointed out that in the sustainable mobility bill that his Cabinet drafted and that he will present to the Cortes in the next legislature – in the event that he can form a government after the general elections that are held on Sunday – the payment of highways through tolls is not incorporated. However, when asked by the media if more will be paid for the use of the roads next year, Sánchez avoided a direct answer and pointed out that less is currently being paid because in the last four years more than 1,000 kilometers of toll roads have been built.

“Risk” for funds



On the other hand, Spain will need to ask the European Union for more time to execute the investments linked to the European funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. The reason is the delay in carrying out and managing projects, according to the S&P Global agency, which provides analysis and ratings to the markets.

The last word on the transfer of funds, as well as on the execution and milestones, rests with Brussels

According to this agency, Spain had only executed 7,700 million euros at the end of 2022 of the 77,200 million that correspond to it in the European distribution. “Spain has experienced a significant delay in absorbing the funds and in carrying out the planned investments,” says S&P Global, so the 2026 deadline to deploy the money “is at risk.”

For this reason, unless the execution of the funds in Spain (also in Italy) can be accelerated in the next twelve months, “it is likely that the Government will request an extension of the term.” However, he trusts that Brussels will be “flexible in the execution if the countries adjust to its rigorous approach regarding the qualitative aspects of the projects.”