Niño Maravilla is the man of the day at Inter, despite the Nerazzurri having tried to forgo him on several occasions. A year ago, these days, he seemed destined for Roma in an exchange with Dzeko, today they both woke up with the medal around their necks after the Super Cup. Alexis Sanchez, injuries permitting, could be Inzaghi’s extra weapon for Inter throughout the second half of the season. The goal scored at Juventus is an example of this, when he often plays he answers present. The problem is “only”, or almost, of a physical nature, with continuous injuries that have not allowed him to play regularly for years. However, he is not satisfied and still wants to try, as demonstrated by that Lion who represents his image on Instagram, where he has almost 13 million followers. And immediately after the game, with those statements about the champion and the caged lion, he reaffirmed it.