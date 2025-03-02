The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchezhe melted this Sunday in London in a HUG WITH VOLODIMIR ZELENSKI In the first time they coincide after the encounter of the president of Ukraine with that of the United States, Donald Trumpin the White House.

Sanchez attends the summit convened by British Prime Minister, Keir Starmerfor Analyze the situation of Ukraine and the possibilities of moving towards a peace plan.

A summit in which Zelenski participates, A dozen European leadersthe presidents of the Commission and the Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, respectively; NATO general secretary Mark Rutte; and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Before the meeting all of them posed for a family photo In front of the flags of their respective countries.

It was at the end of the same when the cameras captured how Sánchez and Zelenski They melt into a hug With respective pats on the back and began to climb together the access ladder to the room in which the summit takes place while exchanging a brief dialogue.

It is the first time that the head of the Spanish Government and the Ukrainian President are seen after the scene in the Oval Office last Friday and after which Sanchez immediately expressed the full support from Spain to Ukraine.

He showed that solidarity on social networks and this Sunday, in an act of the PSOE in Murcia, he showed it again and stressed in his speech that the international relations of the 21st century must be of alliances, “not of vassalage”, and that “what”This does not go if you have good or bad letters“Because the only one that is worth it is the United Nations Charter.

A few words that come to the passage of Trump’s It does not have adequate letters to negotiate. Sánchez was with Zelenski last Monday in kyiv at a meeting of Ukraine allies at the third anniversary of the beginning of Russian aggression.

In addition, the president of Ukraine has been invited to participate next Thursday in Brussels in a Extraordinary Summit of the twenty -seven that Sánchez will attend and in which the situation in Ukraine will also be addressed.