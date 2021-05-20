Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez will be the referee in charge of directing the clash in Zorrilla between Real Valladolid and the Atlético de Madrid, A party that can open the sights of hell for some and heaven for others or vice versa.

The 37-year-old from Murcia has led matches in First in six seasons and has matched seven times with Real Valladolid, all of them logically in the last three. In the current campaign he has directed two games and both with the same result, a 1-1 draw, the first on matchday 3 with a goal from Guardiola from penalty in the second half that tied Aspas’s goal; the second against Elche, the most recent that also registered a 1-1 with a goal from Pucelano in the last minute.

The penalties in favor of Valladolid whistled by this referee is not a novelty, since the 2019-20 campaign, the one that the covid interrupted, those of Sergio they managed to tie 0-0 against Atlético from Madrid at home, party in which Sandro scored a maximum penalty indicated by the collegiate in question; It was the only match called by the Murcian with Valladolid as involved in that campaign.

The only defeat with this referee came against Sevilla in the 2018-19 campaign in Zorrilla 0-2 (goals by Roque Mesa and Munir) Y with a goal annulled to Sevilla (Ben Yedder) for offside. He also whistled the 2-1 victory against Celta, with goals from Plano and Keko to overcome the initial from Pione Sixto. To finish he was in two more games, the first hitting San Mamés when Plano scored in the last minute and the judge considered that he was not offside, consuming the 1-1 and the second unforgettable in Vallecas, with a 1-2 victory and a goal from Unal from a penalty as soon as he started and from Guardiola to seal victory and permanence.

In summary, Sánchez Martínez has led Real Valladolid seven times in the First Division with three draws, two victories and a single defeat. He has also awarded three penalties in favor, one against and showed a red to the rivals.

This time he will be assisted in the VAR by César Soto Grado.