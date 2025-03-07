



The RFEF announced on Thursday what are the Referees designated for the meetings corresponding to the 27th of LaLiga EA Sports. The Murcian José María Sánchez Martínez will be in charge of imparting justice in the Betis-Las Palmas which will be played next Sunday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Betis is the third club he has directed most times during his career Sánchez Martínez. The referee has crossed with the Verdiblancos in 30 occasions getting the Verdiblancos about 13 victories and six draws and falling defeated 11 times. Sánchez Martínez was curiously the main referee of Las Palmas-Betis of the first round. That meeting, which ended with 1-1 left an image for the controversy by not pointing a penalty after receiving Johnny Cardoso a blow to the face while inside the area.

Beyond that occasion, Sánchez Martínez has already been the main referee in two other Betis games this same campaign. He was present at the Gévora-Betis (1-6) of the first round of the Copa del Rey and in the Barcelona-Betis of Eighth that meant the elimination of those of Pellegrini (5-1).

Iglesias Villanueva He will be in charge of the VAR in this match in which those of Pellegrini seek to give continuity to the latest league victories.