José María Sánchez Martínez, main arbitrator of the party between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid, stopped the game at the extension time of the first half of the Copa del Rey semifinal by reporting songs of “Asencio, move” from the stands of the Reale Arena. It must be remembered that the Madrid player continues to be charged with crimes of discovery and revelation of secrets and child pornography for spreading a sexual video in which a minor participated.

The action of the referee was completely justified, but at the same time it is the second time that the protocol of action about incidents in the stands in Spanish football is used in case of offensive songs that are not racist. He already executed once in the past to stop insults against Román Zozulya in a Vallecano-Albacete ray.

The referee feels a new precedent for which before any insult or offensive song the protocol should always be applied. So far these types of incidents were denounced by LaLiga through their observers.

There is another circumstance that stands out in the unfortunate incident, and in this case it was Vinícius Junior, Real Madrid player who acted yesterday as Captain, who denounced the facts to the referee. Given that complaint, Sánchez Martínez decided to initiate the protocol.

The referee spoke with the captains of both teams, Mikel Oyarzabal in the premises and vinícius junior in the visitors, before addressing the coaches, Imanol Sheriff and Carlo Ancelotti, respectively, together with the Campo de Campo de Campo de la Real Sociedad already an effective of the Ertzaintza.

There are other ways to condemn the acts that others have been able to do, but this is not the way “

With the game stopped for several minutes, the game resumed after broadcasting a message in the videomarkers, in Spanish and in Basque: “No to racist, xenophobic and intolerant songs. Encourage and support the team respecting the rival, ”he projected.

And after the meeting, the referee explained what happened in the minutes. “In the 46th minute, Dorsal 7 D. Vinicius José de Oliveira do Nascimento, Captain of Real Madrid CF, transmits that to his partner the number 35 D. Raúl Asencio del Rosario are insulting him from the background behind one of the goals where he is placed public that carries objects of the local club,” he begins.

“These insults that were being carried out at that time were heard by me to the shout of:” Asencio move! “, In a choreographed and repeated way by said sector of the stands, instantly activating the protocol, informing of all this to the security coordinator of the party, and being all communicated by megafonía so that these insults would cease, without any incident, the incident explains. Collegiate in the minutes.

In addition, after the meeting, Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, said he replaced Asencio to rest due to these songs and how his footballer had affected him. “Nobody likes that in a field you are shouted ‘move’. He was affected and I have preferred to take it out because his feeling could affect him in the game, ”he explained at a press conference.

Mikel Oyarzabal, on the other hand, condemned the insults and assured that there are other ways to condemn the acts “that others have been able to do”, in reference to the imputation of Asencio for child pornography. “We condemn the insults. We don’t like them. There are other ways to condemn the acts that others have been able to do, but this is not the way, ”he explained.

This is the second time in four days that the action protocol about incidents in the stands in Spanish football is activated, after the referee Cuadra Fernández did the same during the Espanyol-Athletic Club in the RCD Stadium last Sunday after Iñaki Williams reported racist songs.

”Iñaki Williams told me a racist incident from one of the stadium funds where RCD Espanyol fans were (identified as such by clothing) that they had addressed the player with dorsal nº21, D. Maroan Sannadi, in the following terms: ‘Fucking Moro!'” He collected the referee in the minutes of the match.