Mazatlan.- After more than a week of intense activity on the courts of Club Muralla, the 2022 King of Clay Tennis tournament came to an end, with three definitive champions who won the singles tournament crowns.

Finals

In the final of category E, Sergio Sánchez and José Ángel Galván faced each other, who came from several days showing a high potential.

Galván had defeated Raúl Lizárraga 8-2 in the semifinals, while Sánchez beat the iron-clad Rafael Moreno 8-3.

Sergio Sánchez and Rafael Moreno, finalists in the ‘D’. Photo: Courtesy Muralla Tennis Committee.

Already in the contest, Sergio and José Ángel did not give each other truce at any time, but it was Sánchez who took the victory of the division by a closed final score of 8-6.

In the final of category D, Adrián Martínez beat Marco Antonio Ávila in an even duel of youth against experience. The young man was more accurate in his serves and answers, and in the end he scored 8-1 in his favor to seal a great championship.

Martínez had left Marcelino Nieto (8-3) on the road, while Ávila faced and defeated Roy Castro 8-5.

Marco Antonio Ávila and Adrián Martínez, finalists of the ‘E’. Photo: Courtesy Muralla Tennis Committee.

READ MORE: Boxing: Marco Verde is painted Gold at the Continental Elite in Guayaquil

decisive duel

In the meeting that closed the activity of the tournament, the “King of Clay”, Eduardo Gárate and Jorge Sánchez, were measured for the crown of category C in a great game.

Both tennis players arrived with the highest level, because in the semifinals, Gárate defeated Kiki Hernández 7-5 and 6-3, while Sánchez defeated José Bernal in super sudden death (6-3, 4-6, 10-8).

Jorge Sánchez and Eduardo Garate, finalist in category ‘C’. Photo: Courtesy Muralla Tennis Committee.

READ MORE: Soccer: Everything ready for the All Stars Interinstitutional tournament

In the end it was Eduardo Gárate who emerged victorious from the match in two sets plus a sudden death (6-2, 7-6 and 7-5), to end the event at Club Deportivo Muralla.