The leaders of the two major parties believe that the other has done terribly wrong in the last seven days. The reasons for this perception will be told this Tuesday in the Senate during the appearance, at his own request, of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who intends to erase (and has almost succeeded) the argument of the PP that Alberto Núñez Feijóo is in disadvantage compared to him because he is a senator and not a representative. So for Sánchez he will not stay and will promote discussions between the two in the Upper House. And Fejióo, whether it suits him or not, will be used to the full in the clashes.

The delay of Pedro Sánchez in facing the change of the law of only yes is yes (which has only been announced unofficially) will be a master line of argument of the leader of the PP, in addition to making a different reading of the economic data. The fiasco of Feijóo’s proposal that the most voted list should govern, rejected by its own barons, together with the confusing and ahistorical statement on the name of which religion has killed the most in the contemporary world, encourage the Government to proclaim that Feijóo does not He’s had his best week.

Both confirm the complexity of governing in coalition. Pedro Sánchez, in the Government of the nation; Feijóo, for the autonomous experiences of Castilla y León and Madrid. In the latter, Vox has left President Isabel Díaz Ayuso without a budget. Pedro Sánchez will not be heard to disqualify or issue harsh messages against his partners in United We Can, but he will act when it comes to making political decisions; with or without the agreement of the coalition partners. This will be the case with changes to the law on sexual freedom, so that in the future (it is now impossible to repair the damage caused) it does not cause reductions in penalties. The Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, has already assumed that the unwanted damages will not be resolved if the executive branch does not act.

Sánchez has decided to make the necessary changes hand in hand with Montero. With struggles, but muted so as not to make too much noise. The agreement is already a fact. Irene Montero’s warnings regarding preserving the core of the law (the explicit consent of the woman) no longer seem necessary. The socialist part of the Government assures that this thesis is also theirs.

The hand of the PP is outstretched: if Unidas Podemos did not want to support the changes in the law, their votes are there in Parliament. The leader of the PP will reiterate on Tuesday in the Senate the offer that the parliamentary spokeswoman, Cuca Gamarra, already launched on Saturday. But he will do it, but not before showing scandal and throwing invective and disqualifying the delay in recognizing the poor technical bill of such a delicate law.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe.

Before arriving at this debate on social laws and rights, the popular leader will have to listen to the President of the Government talk about the issues that formally justify his presence in the Senate, as he did the previous week in Congress: explain the agreements of the last two European Councils to take measures before the consequences of the war in Ukraine. It is about the economy, with the good data from the EPA and the 8.5% increase in pensions as essential assets of Pedro Sánchez’s argument.

The Government is not going to release the lever of economic measures. There will be an increase in the minimum interprofessional wage, with or without the agreement of the CEOE. Once again, the external negotiation —with almost zero chances of success given the increasing distance between the employers and the Government— will run parallel to the internal one. The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, and the unions set the bar for the rise somewhat higher than that initially proposed by the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, who still does not want to scrap the agreement with the employers’ organization. Without venturing what the specific increase in the SMI will be, the head of government will speak of the continuous increases since the legislature began. It is not a matter in which Feijóo wants to enter.

Where he will do it fully will be in the pressures that Sánchez suffers from his partners. Yolanda Díaz’s proposal to eliminate the corset of article 135.3 of the Constitution (which was reformed in 2011 so that, above all, the State commits to pay the debt) has put the PP on maximum alert. If the PSOE does not prevent the initiatives for constitutional changes from raining, the principle of agreement to modify article 49, to call “persons with disabilities” who are now cited as “disabled”, the PP will say that they do not count on them for this change, on which there is a principle of agreement, but without closing. The substance of the discussion on Tuesday will promote or contain the agenda of replies from the President of the Government.

The murder of a sacristan and the serious injury attack on a priest in two churches in Algeciras, investigated as terrorism but the nature of which has yet to be determined, suggested a highly controversial reflection to the PP leader. Catholics have not killed in the name of God “for centuries” and Muslims have. The 20th century and part of the 21st deny this assertion, which is also contrary to the postulates of the Catholic Church. The jihadist barbarity has distanced itself from Europe and is feeding on Africa; in the countries of the Sahel, mostly against Muslims. Feijóo also calls for the anti-jihadist pact to meet, while complaining that the president does not call him. Not to talk about this attack or the next shipment of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.