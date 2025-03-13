Nine political leaders or parliamentary spokesmen – all except vox – in seven hours, With a break of another two hours so that none is lost the weekly parliamentary, which concludes this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies. This is how Pedro Sánchez will dispatch … Its round of contacts with such a nuclear and crucial issue in the future of Spain, Europe and the world as everything related to peace negotiations on Ukraine and to the increase in defense spending. The design of this busy day in La Moncloa will give the same treatment to the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the first to go to the presidential complex at ten in the morning, which to the four deputies of the mixed group that will close the meetings in the afternoon in the afternoon in representation of their respective formationsIone Belarra (Podemos), Néstor Rego (BNG), Cristina Valido (Canarian coalition) and Alberto Catalán (UPN).

Apart from the format, Sánchez will sit with the representatives of national sovereignty – continuing Santiago Abascal by the president himself – without so far having transcended concrete proposals on that increase in military spending that he himself committed last week during the extraordinary European summit on the occasion of the situation in Ukraine. The Executive Chief himselfthat on Wednesday he made a mini lightning tour of Finland and Luxembourg, he avoided being concrete during a press conference in Helsinki with his Finnish counterpart, Petteri Orpo, where he limited himself to pointing out that Spain is prepared to meet two percent of GDP. «But let me be in Spain and not here Where I explain to my citizens When and how we are going to get to this goal, ”he said.

The commitment to reach that percentage of GDP in 2029 was already acquired by Sánchez in 2022, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and coinciding with the NATO annual summit held in Madrid. It was then that relations with the then president of the United States, Joe Biden, and A bilateral agreement with Washington was signed Unpublished since the time of José María Aznar and George W. Bush. Now the current White House tenant, Donald Trump, has long demanded a greater commitment of Atlantic partners (he has come to talk about five percent of GDP) and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, already asks the 27 EU members to raise it to three percent.

In the PP they have few hopes to get something positive from the meeting between Feijóo and Sánchez. “After fifteen months without callinghe does it now to ask because he needs us, ”explains a person from the nearby circle of the popular leader, skeptic so it can happen in the Moncloa. «Something so important cannot be dispatched in twenty minutes and without a previous job, without information, without knowing what we are going to talk about. It is not serious, ”says other sources consulted that anticipate the failure of the meeting. In no case is the PP out of there with a pact. «We are not going to issue any blank check”Cuca Gamarra, his general secretary, acknowledged at the beginning of the week.

The PP will force a debate

In the PP, in fact, they complain that Sánchez is going to the European Council next week to “show the position of the PSOE and not that of the government and its allies” and, therefore, will force all groups To position itself with the debate of a non -law proposition that addresses the sovereignty of Ukraine, the increase in military spending and, above all, the need for any new commitment in relation to these matters or NATO being approved before in Congress.



Meetings schedules Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP) Few hopes of get something positive of a meeting Too short for such a serious issue Look for a front common for "Great better" Mertxe Aizpurua (EH Bildu) No defined posture until listening to Pedro Sánchez He will defend what it is "The time of Europe" Will not accept In no case an increase of spending Contrary to the «Belicist climb» Cristina Valido (Canarian coalition) No defined posture until listening to Pedro Sánchez Will not give «None Blank check »

That debate already had a prelude to the lower house on Wednesday. Although the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, was summoned to appear in the Plenary session on the situation of Israel and the Gaza Strip, Ukraine and the announced increase in defense expenditure spent the attention of the hemicycle. A discussion which served to anticipate the parliamentary loneliness of the Executive, who fails to align with his position or his investiture partners or the opposition parties.

Sanchez faces this situation, in addition, without general state budgets in sight (the current ones are extended from before the 2023 elections) and with the intention already little disguised to complete the legislature without them, and with some allies that range between the rejection of the rise in defense spending up to the furious antiatlantism of the most to the left. This is the case of his own coalition partner, to add. Sanchez failed to convince a Yolanda Díaz on Tuesday who left the Moncloa without joining positions with the socialist for the internal pressures of his space and that, without opposing frontally to that climb, he explained that «“It does not guarantee»The strategic autonomy of the EU Member States. Sources from the parliamentary group on Wednesday transferred the need to celebrate a serious and deep debate on this matter in the Plenary of Congress, although it does not imply its vote. By both parts of the Executive Time is requested until Brussels set posture.

Although the hardest bone of gnawing, together with formations of adding as IU, is Pode Commit not to make any increase in the military budget. “Podemos will not go through this barbarity,” Ione Berlara made clear on the control session on Wednesday.

Between Podemos and the government are the nationalist and independence parties right now. The ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, arrived at the hemicycle claiming a common front of leftist separatism to press the PSOE and instead of spending more, it is invested “better.” According to knowledgeable sources of the conversations, Rufián has spoken with Mertxe Aizpurua (Bildu), àgueda Micó (Compromís) and Néstor Rego (BNG) To bring postures. In any case, the Government’s left groups agree that a debate is not enough and that any increase in military disbursement should be voted in Parliament.

For Vox is “an honor”

The great absent of the day will be Vox, a party that has been aligned with Trump’s position and his approach to Russia to seek a peace agreement. Those of Abascal limit their criticisms of the EU and the government, and, although they support an increase in defense spending, underline their rejection of an eventual sending of troops to Ukraine. His spokesman in Congress, Pepa Millán, threw this Wednesday of irony and thanked the PSOE for his ‘veto’ in the contact round. «It is an honor that they do not have us“, said.