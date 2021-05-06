Everything will stay in Madrid. It will be Ángel Gabilondo and the executive of the regional PSOE who will assume exclusive responsibility for the tremendous defeat inflicted by Isabel Díaz Ayuso to the Socialists in the May 4 elections, despite having attended the key decisions of the contest. Pedro Sánchez chose to take control of the campaign from Moncloa with his cabinet director, Iván Redondo. His was even the elaboration of the bulk of the lists, to the point that the regional secretary, José Manuel Franco, had to apologize to his people for having known the name of the chosen ones after they were published in the media. This Thursday, however, Franco offered himself as a scapegoat and Sánchez accepted his resignation.

The march of the Madrid leader, partly forced from below, admits socialist sources, implies the cessation of the entire regional executive and the appointment, by Ferraz, of a manager who will lead the party until the celebration of the ordinary congress, scheduled for autumn . With his sacrifice, announced a few minutes before Sánchez held a telematic meeting with his management to analyze the electoral results, it is intended to put a firewall that preserves the chief executive himself. The note in which the PSOE of Madrid explained the decision is, in that sense, clear: “The departure of the head of the Madrid Socialists also means that the bad result is not used to attack the Socialist Party and the Government.”

In reality, the departure of Franco – appointed Secretary of State for Sports on March 29 to replace Irene Lozano – is no more than a cosmetic solution because it was already decided that he would not repeat in office. Not in vain, in Moncloa it was always made clear that with signings such as the former director of the CSD, the Secretary of State for Immigration, Hana Jalloul, or the appointment of the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, as the hypothetical economic vice president of Gabilondo, what was being done was preparing the ground for the renewal of a federation badly in need of a shock after almost a quarter of a century of internal fights and electoral defeats.

Ángel Gabilondo also gave his arm to twist this Thursday and, as Franco (who the day before had refused to resign and had shown himself in favor of opening a period of reflection for an orderly transition) rectified his decision to remain as a deputy in the Assembly and will not pick up your minutes. A news that was known very shortly after it emerged that he had had to be treated at the Hospital 12 de Octubre for an arrhythmia when he was going to be vaccinated. “I feel bad that someone suspected that he was not going to be up to the current circumstances,” said the Secretary of Organization, José Luis Ábalos, at the end of the meeting called by Sánchez.

The number three of the PSOE, however, avoided loading the ink on the two resigned and, although he did not announce more measures, he assured that the PSOE makes a “collective assumption” of responsibilities and that in no case does it consider that Franco or Gabilondo , whom he thanked for their work in difficult times, are the main culprits of what happened. “We are not from the culture of contempt to those who try to contribute the best,” he argued.

Self-criticism



His statements have to be read internally because many are dissatisfied with the lack of initial self-criticism from the leadership of the party and the Government. “When elections take place and the result brings resounding elements, the first days are very difficult because you have to make a lot of analysis crosses,” apologized this Thursday in Onda Cero Vice President Carmen Calvo. The chief executive himself admitted to his own that there were “errors” in the campaign strategy, although in his interpretation of the debacle he pointed to other factors, such as the weak structure of the PSOE in Madrid and the strength of the PP or the scant belligerence of Gabilondo as opposition leader in the last two years; something that in any case also excused. “We could not ask for responsibility with the pandemic and use it ourselves in the Assembly,” Ábalos argued.

The president, like Ábalos and Calvo, also pointed to the “fatigue” of a year and a half of confinement and restrictive measures as the cause of a possible vote to punish the central government. What in no case do they assume in the environment of the president is a wear that goes beyond the conjuncture. “The results will not condition the policy of the Government of Spain, which is focused on combating the pandemic and accelerating the economic reactivation that this country needs,” summarized the Minister of Transport.