The second remodeling of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, forced by the departure of the Secretary General of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, to attend the Madrid elections, has also meant a change in the dialogue between the two government partners. The Minister of Finance, Yolanda Diaz, has become the highest ranking member of the purple formation in the Council of Ministers and will exercise this role officially on a day-to-day basis. However, the president will keep open a direct communication channel with Iglesias to discuss the deepest ideological differences of the coalition.

Sánchez has already reiterated to his own that, despite the external noise, lhe government’s roadmap inexorably runs through the legislature and holding the next general elections in 2023. An objective that was reinforced by the fluid communication he maintained with Iglesias, with weekly meetings that helped to smooth things over in the most difficult moments of the coalition. All despite the pleasure of the purple leader to air the disagreements every time he understood that some point of the pact with the PSOE was being breached.

In those matins there was also a clear hierarchical link (from president to vice president) but, from now on, this communication will take place between general secretaries of two different parties. For the Socialists, the departure of the Churches Government and his replacement by Díaz was, at first, a relief that could help reduce tension. But at the gates of the Madrid electoral campaign, they understand that the former second vice president has freed himself from the ties that limited his speech and, from outside the Government, he will be able to tighten the seams that unite both parties if he sees fit.

The new vice president, for her part, has also starred in disagreements with the socialist sector, especially with the vice president of Economic Affairs, Nadia calviño, and the Minister of Social Security, Jose Luis Escrivá, for issues such as labor reform, Erte extensions or pensions. These discrepancies, in his case, have been settled in another way, away from public shock and focused on reaching agreements behind the scenes.

Now Díaz will have to render accounts, in turn, to Iglesias of what happens in the privacy of the Government. According to sources from Podemos, the also purple candidate for the Madrid elections they intend to be “at least one more year” in charge of the general secretariat, enough so that the third vice president can take office and prepare her candidacy for the general elections, provided that the party bases endorse it.

Regulation of rents



At the moment, the rent regulation It is marking the first great disagreement between the two partners in this new stage of the Government. The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, will continue to lead the negotiations with the Ministry of Transport, which leads Jose Luis Ábalos, by the new housing law.

The talks are still stalled after Podemos has set the “red line” in which the text includes the regulation of the price of rents. An extreme that collides with the intention of the socialists of on the other hand, give the lessors a tax credit. The rise of Belarra also does not augur a relaxation in the demands of the purple training in the negotiation.