There will be a reform of the crime of sedition to reduce their sentences. Pedro Sánchez announced this Thursday that this Friday a bill from the PSOE and United We Can be registered in Congress that will eliminate this criminal type and replace it with one of “aggravated public disorder.” By doing so, instead of as a bill from the Executive itself, the Socialists will streamline the parliamentary process and save the mandatory reports from bodies such as the Council of State or the General Council of the Judiciary.

The announcement, made by the head of the Government in his interview on La Sexta, comes just after the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, affirmed in Parliament that, before December 31, the detractors of the dialogue table between the Executive and the Generalitat, among which are his former Junts partners, could check whether or not it has really paid off. ERC had spent weeks encouraging the idea that at the next meeting of that bilateral forum there would already be progress regarding what it insists on calling the “dejudicialization” of the conflict. So the órdago sounded like some agreement with Sánchez.

The possibility that the Executive would go ahead with this modification of the Penal Code –justified in the supposed need to “harmonize” Spanish legislation with that of the “most advanced democracies”, but designed as an ‘ad hoc’ solution to deflate the situation politics in Catalonia, appease secessionism and benefit both the leaders of the ‘procés’ convicted by the Supreme Court and those who are still awaiting trial (the fled Carles Puigdemont or Marta Rovira)– had been on the table for more than two years as a personal offer from Sánchez. However, until last July ERC had not shown interest in the matter. He aimed higher, at an amnesty.

budget negotiation



The buzz about the controversial legal amendment resurfaced again a month ago during the negotiation of the Budgets. And the fear that, this time, the Prime Minister would jump into the pool was the reason given by the PP two weeks ago to break off the negotiations, now almost closed, for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary after four years lock. “It is an insurmountable inconsistency to agree on the reinforcement of the rule of law at the same time that it is agreed with other parties to unprotect it,” argued the first opposition party.

The chief executive never denied his intentions. In fact, the same day that Feijóo considered the talks in which both parties had been submerged since October 10 to be broken – after the resignation of the president of the CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes – he made it clear that he was not giving up on the reform. But every time a member of the Government was asked about the issue, he implied that now they saw no room to promote it due to the lack of the necessary parliamentary majority. That is what, according to the popular negotiator, Esteban González Pons, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, always told him in private.

Sánchez justified this step in the need to improve coexistence. Although he admitted that, like pardons, it can be contested, he called it “brave.” “The question is – he argued – what do we want, the Catalonia and Spain of 2022 or those of 2017. And the answer is a box”.