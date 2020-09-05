Inés Arrimadas, president of Ciudadanos, this Friday in Prado Street, in Madrid. INMA FLORES

Its 10 deputies may have the key to the next general budget and Inés Arrimadas, president of Ciudadanos, wants to impose their conditions. In an extensive videoconference talk —the interview is interrupted at first for a few minutes by the crying of her son Álex, barely three months old— Arrimadas (Jerez, 39 years old) is categorical in opposing the tax increases included in the agreement between the PSOE and United We can now repeal the labor reform. His possible support for the accounts of the progressive coalition government has heightened tensions between the partners.

Question. He has called for an immediate political truce. How do you think citizens will judge those who do not sit down to talk about Budgets in a context of serious health and economic crisis?

Reply. I have asked everyone for a political truce, the Government and the opposition. But I am not going to dedicate myself to opposing the opposition. I would like the Government to call more and treat better [Pablo] Married to Bildu or ERC.

P. Does it seem reasonable to you to demand that the president, as the PP has done, break his coalition government to sit down to negotiate the Budgets?

R. As I have already said, I am not going to oppose the head of the opposition: what I ask is a political truce for everyone to get out of this.

P. But do you consider it realistic to have to break the government to negotiate?

R. I don’t like this government at all. I tried not to form. We have a commitment to Europe on October 15, the reform plan and draft budgets must be sent. I prefer to move in reality and in pragmatism. I find it more useful.

P. Further to the right, the Vox proposal is a motion of no confidence in the midst of a pandemic.

R. I understand the frustration and indignation of many people with this Government and I suppose that Vox will want to channel that indignation, but you have to think about Spain. It is not only that the motion is useless because it cannot go forward. The main problem is that the world is looking at Spain as the worst country to handle this, and the motion adds an additional element of political instability. And incidentally, it is a kind of glue for the Government at a time when it is very divided.

P. Blocking the renewal of some of the State institutions, such as the General Council of the Judiciary, may affect their legitimacy. The PP refuses to negotiate: you propose a reform so that the members are chosen by the judges. What would you think of an intermediate model, in which independent commissions made a preselection of candidates, even though the courts have the last word?

It will not be easy to negotiate these Budgets, but it is not impossible

R. The constitutional spirit is, very clearly, that the majority of the General Council of the Judiciary is elected outside the political sphere. The reform of the law that we propose is the middle way between the blockade and the political thumb.

P. He spoke to the president about this matter. Are you willing to reform the law?

R. Sánchez told me that he would study it, but that they would like to renew it now.

P. At that meeting, did the president guarantee that there will be no tax increases while the economic crisis derived from the pandemic lasts?

R. I told him that we cannot assume the generalized tax increase plan proposed by Podemos. Podemos does not know how to create employment, but it knows how to create taxes at the tip of the bucket. This approach is unaffordable for us. Sánchez knows it perfectly.

P. Did the president agree?

R. We have not closed anything.

P. Is the requirement that there be no tax increases in any case a red line?

R. I don’t like talking about red lines. But Ciudadanos cannot assume in any way that generalized plan of tax increases of Podemos. Sánchez knows it. You will have to choose.

P. Will they also demand cuts in some taxes?

R. The negotiation has not yet started. First you have to see the government’s proposal: what growth forecasts it has, what spending ceiling. The Government will have to present the draft to us. And from there we will start with the concrete measures.

P. “I can guarantee you that this budget agreement will include a fiscal review in a progressive and redistributive sense,” said Vice President Pablo Iglesias last Thursday. Will he have to swallow those words?

R. Those words don’t tell me much, I don’t know what it means. I don’t know the rhetoric that Podemos will have to put together from now on. We know what they wanted and want to do, and I reiterate that we cannot assume that. All that has to get off the donkey Podemos will be a victory of the negotiation.

All we can have to get off the donkey will be a victory

P. Do you see Podemos in a position to give in? It has 35 deputies; Citizens, 10.

R. Our intention is that the Budgets do not go as Pablo Iglesias would like. For example, with the complete repeal of the labor reform. Can you imagine that we repeal the labor reform? What are ERTEs based on? What guarantee do we have in the labor framework?

P. And what assignments is Ciudadanos willing to make?

R. I know that this Budget will not be what I would do if I had an absolute majority. What we want is that many of the economic threats of the Podemos program do not materialize.

P. The OECD recommends that countries finance the recovery with higher income from property taxes and capital gains: tax increases.

R. Our fiscal model is clear: the only economic policy to raise income cannot always necessarily be to raise taxes. I’m not saying that you never have to touch taxes, but when a government only bases its economic strategy on that, it is wrong.

P. Are you optimistic, do you think they will get a deal? In 2016 Pedro Sánchez already tried an agreement that included Podemos and Cs. And it was not possible.

R. I am realistic, and I know that it is very difficult. It will not be easy, but it is not impossible.

P. There have already been contacts.

R. Many, but not a negotiation.

P. If it comes to fruition, does that open a new stage of possible collaboration with the PSOE? Could Cs become a stable partner of the legislature?

R. With this government, the answer is no.

We will not be stable partners of this Executive, it is bad for Spain

P. Sánchez has agreed with ERC to resume the dialogue table on Catalonia. Will holding that table interrupt your trading for the accounts?

R. I don’t know if that table is going to be held. This Monday we are going to remind Parliament of the coup that we constitutionalists suffered in the first person three years ago. While we remember that infamy, the Government of Spain should not treat those who carried out a coup as if they were representatives of Catalonia bordering on the other side of the Catalans. ERC is angry that they would want to negotiate the budget. It is not true that ERC said no and that is why we are the second option.

P. But if the table is finally held, won’t it interrupt your negotiation?

R. I’m not going to give you that answer. In September we will be remembering the coup d’état and for October we will try to prepare the best papers to present in Brussels.

P. However, the Government will continue negotiating with everyone. Does it seem like a problem?

R. Let’s be honest: I have a hard time sitting with this government. If we are in this it is so that the influence of ERC, Podemos and Bildu is the least possible. Sánchez will have to choose: he will not be able to have Budgets that equal ERC and Ciudadanos.

P. Are you concerned about what the Government may agree with the PNV? Will that content require a visa?

R. We are not going to interact with the PNV, but with the Ministry of Finance. The Budgets that we negotiated with the PP were also supported by the PNV. But it is a long process. We’ll see.

P. In February 2019, the Cs executive was approving a veto of any type of pact with the PSOE. Would Albert Rivera, in his place, also today be trying to reach an agreement with this Government?

R. I can’t speak for anyone but myself. My concept of this Government and Pedro Sánchez has not changed. The need to agree to get out of this has changed. It is a bad government for Spain, but it is the one we have.

P. What is the main criticism you make of the Government in managing the pandemic?

R. That he was late for political reasons and that he has tried to hide mistakes and to shift responsibility to others. This pandemic is very difficult for anyone to manage, that is true. Now, the numbers don’t lie. Being the worst country with the worst data is the responsibility of this Government.

Vox’s motion of censure is a glue for this Government

P. Madrid, the main epidemic focus, is worrying, with a third of the new cases. Is the Community of Madrid doing something wrong?

R. The management of pandemics in general is a competence of the Government of Spain, the law says. The Community of Madrid went ahead in measures such as closing schools or the use of masks.

P. Do you think it gives parents peace of mind to say, as President Isabel Díaz Ayuso has said, that most children will end up getting infected at school?

R. I do not believe that anything that any politician or the Government of Spain has said gives peace of mind to parents. I ask for a common strategy. We have been asking for it since April 13.

P. What image does Spain project to the world when Juan Carlos I chose the Arab Emirates to settle after leaving the country?

R. The image of Spain is that of the European country that has worst managed the pandemic. And what is really relevant is that we have a Head of State who continues to work for the exemplary nature of the Head of State and the Monarchy. And, also, that this of Juan Carlos some want to use to blow up the 1978 Constitution.

“My relationship with the PP and Casado will be just as good”

P. Are you afraid that if you reach a budget agreement with the Government, the relationship with the PP will be muddied? Could your regional alliances change in the future?

R. We continue to be partners with strong, solid governments. For me, the relationship with the PP will continue to be just as good and my relationship with Pablo Casado just as good. This is an exceptional circumstance.

P. The Catalan PP has warned that the negotiation of Cs with the Government of Sánchez hinders the coalition that you propose to them in Catalonia.

R. Sounds like a cheap excuse. It has nothing to do with it. The union of the constitutionalists has to be above the partisan struggles.

P. Why don’t they hold primaries to endorse Carlos Carrizosa as a candidate for the Generalitat, after removing Lorena Roldán from office?

R. We always do primaries and we always comply with the statutes. This time we do both. The candidate chosen by primaries, Lorena Roldán, resigns. This next step is to favor the unitary candidacy.

P. Have they stopped believing in the primaries? Because there is time to celebrate others.

R. The situation in Catalonia is what it is, we don’t know if there could be elections in a month from now, just before Torra is disqualified … Cs is going to continue holding primaries and complying with its statutes.