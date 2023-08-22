The apologies from Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, after kissing athlete Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s victory over England in the final of the Women’s World Cup are ”insufficient”. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“What we saw was an unacceptable gesture,” the premier said at a press conference. “I also think Rubiales’ apology is insufficient. And I also think it is inappropriate and it needs to go further,” added Sanchez, whose government has pushed through tougher laws on sexual consent and harassment.

Sanchez, a self-described feminist, appointed a government with a record 11 women to 17 cabinet posts when she took office in June 2018.